Police Blotter

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 54-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 28, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Nov. 27, 2024, the woman assaulted her boyfriend with a hair straightener. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest. On June 28, 2025, the woman was located by a member of the Cornwall Police Service. The warrant was executed and she was held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 20-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 28, 2025, and charged with one count of mischief under $5,000 – domestic. It is alleged on June 28, 2025, the man damaged property in his residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 47-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 28, 2025, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on June 28, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not communicate with his ex-girlfriend and to not be within 100 metres of where she resides. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended his girlfriend’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO ATTEND

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 28, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on April 17, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On June 28, 2025, the woman was located by police who were dealing with a separate matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 24-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 28, 2025, and charged with assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged on June 17, 2025, the woman threatened to cause harm to her ex-boyfriend and assaulted him. Policewere contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 28, 2025, the woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court on July 22, 2025.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 28, 2025, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on June 28, 2025, the woman was taken into custody on an unrelated matter. On this date, it is alleged that while in police custody, the woman damaged property of the CPS. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 9, 2025.

DOMESTIC MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old man from Saint-Lazare, QC, was arrested on June 29, 2025, and charged with mischief under $5,000 – domestic. It is alleged on June 29, 2025, the man damaged property in his girlfriend’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigationensued. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – On June 29, 2025, members of the CPS responded to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. As a result of the investigation, two individuals were arrested.

A 34-year-old woman from Cornwall was charged with assault and assault with a weaponA 45-year-old man from Cornwall was charged with assault

It is alleged on this date, the woman slapped the man and struck him with a table. It is also alleged the man attempted to prevent the woman from leaving. The individuals were located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. There were each released to appear in court on July 24, 2025.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 29, 2025, and charged with assault, fail to comply with probation order and fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on June 29, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and an undertaking with the relevant condition to not consume non-prescribed drugs. It is also alleged on this date, the man was under the influence of a non-prescribed drug and assaulted his mother. Police were contacted and investigation ensued. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on June 29, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and assault. It is alleged on June 29, 2025, the youth was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged the youth assaulted an individual. Police were contacted and investigation ensued. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth was released to appear in court at a later date.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 29, 2025, and charged with assault. It is alleged on June 29, 2025, the woman assaulted her neighbour. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. She was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was released to appear in court on Aug. 7, 2025.

BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE

Cornwall, ON – A 51-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 30, 2025, and charged with breach of recognizance. It is alleged on June 30, 2025, the man was bound by a recognizance with the relevant condition to not possess any weapons. On June 30, 2025, a CPS officer conducted a traffic stop and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was in possession of an edged weapon. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 12, 2025.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 30, 2025, and charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged on May 3, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 30, 2025, the woman was located by a member of the CPS who was on general patrol. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 12, 2025.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, DOMESTIC UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on June 30, 2025, and charged with domestic assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm – domestic. On June 30, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the youth assaulted her ex-boyfriend and threatened to harm him. She was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justic Act. The youth was released to appear in court at a later date.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 30, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Oct. 17, 2024, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 30, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on Aug. 7, 2025.

THEFT

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 30, 2025, and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000. It is alleged on June 30, 2025, the man entered the backyards of two separate residences and stole items from each property. Police werecontacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located and taken into custody by an RCMP officer and subsequently turned over to the CPS. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 7, 2025

WARRANTS, SHOPLIFTING, FAIL TO COMPLY, FAIL TO ATTEND, ASSAULT WITH WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 22-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 30, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with the following:

19 counts of theft under $5,000 – shoplifting11 counts of fail to comply with release orderFait to attendAssault with a weapon

It is alleged:

On March 8, 2025, the woman attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

On March 11, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On March 12, 2025, the woman attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

On March 12, 2025, the woman later attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and once again left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On March 20, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

On March 23, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On March 23, 2025, the woman attended another Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

On March 26, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On March 26, 2025, the woman returned to the same Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and once again left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On April 3, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On April 9, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended the Ninth Street West business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On April 15, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended the Second Street East business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On April 15, 2025, the woman was once again bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman later attended the Ninth Street West business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

On April 19, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended the Ninth Street West business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

On May 9, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended the Second Street East business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On May 9, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman later attended the Ninth Street West business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

On May 14, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended the Second Street East business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On May 26, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not attend a specific business and to report to the bail supervision program. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended the Second Street East business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. Furthermore, it is alleged the woman failed to report to the bail supervision program.

On June 10, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended the Second Street East business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Furthermore, it is alleged the woman assaulted a customer at the store with a bottle as she was exiting the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On June 16, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended the Second Street East business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On June 30, 2025, police received information indicating that the woman was at the Second Street East business. She was later located by a CPS officer in the area. The warrants were executed, she was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO ATTEND

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on June 30, 2025, and charged with fail to attend court. It is alleged on June 26, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. On June 30, 2025, she attended police headquarters toaddress the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 7, 2025.

WARRANTS, FAIL TO ATTEND, FAIL TO COMPLY, DISTRIBUTE INTIMATE IMAGE WITHOUT CONSENT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on June 30, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with the following:

Fail to attend courtFail to comply with probation orderDistribute intimate image without consentDomestic assaultAssault causing bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangleAssault with a weapon – domestic Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm – domestic

It is alleged on April 16, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is also alleged the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is alleged on Feb. 21, 2025, the man shared an intimate video of his ex-girlfriend with another individual. It is also alleged on Feb. 22, 2025, the man punched his ex-girlfriend in the face and choked the woman. Furthermore, it is alleged on Feb. 24, 2025, the man set his ex-girlfriend’s hair on fire and made threats to the woman. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for the man’s arrest.

In the early morning hours of July 1, 2025, the man was taken into custody by members of the OPP and subsequently turned over to the CPS. The warrants were executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – On July 1, 2025, members of the CPS responded to an intimate partner violence incident and an investigation ensued. As a result of the investigation, two individuals were arrested.

A 41-year-old woman from Cornwall was charged with assault A 62-year-old man from Cornwall was charged with assault

It is alleged on this date, the woman slapped her ex-boyfriend in the face. It is also alleged, the man grabbed his ex-girlfriend by the throat and threw her onto the couch. The individuals were located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. They were each released to appear in court on July 22, 2025.

Later on July 1, 2025, the woman was once again arrested and charged with fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on July 1, 2025, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not attend her ex-boyfriend’s residence or any place he may be. It is alleged she attended her ex-boyfriend’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was held for a bail hearing.

THEFT, MISCHIEF, BREAK AND ENTER, UTTERING THREATS, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 1, 2025, and charged with the following:

Theft under $5,000Mischief – destroys or damages propertyTwo counts of break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offenceUttering threats to cause death or bodily harm – domesticPossession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

It is alleged on June 28, 2025, the man attended a business on Second Street West, where he stole an item and caused property damage. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

Furthermore, it is alleged on June 30, 2025, the man broke into a garage. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

Finally, it is alleged that later on June 30, 2025, the man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s residence and stole jewelry. It is also alleged the threatened to punch the woman in the face. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On July 1, 2025, police were dispatched to the area of Cumberland Street and Fifteenth Street West, where the man was observed by a witness. He was later located by a CPS officer and taken into custody. Further investigation revealed the man was in possession of property obtained by crime. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – A 61-year-old man from Long Sault was arrested on July 1, 2025, and charged with impaired operation and over 80. On July 1, 2025, police were dispatched to the area of Vincent Massey Drive for an impaired driver complaint and an investigation ensued. The man was located by a member of the CPS and the investigation revealed he was operating his motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on July 24, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, BREAK AND ENTER, ASSAULT WITH WEAPON, POSSESSION OF WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE

Cornwall, ON – On July 1, 2025, police were dispatched to attend a residence for a break and enter. As a result, two individuals were arrested.

A 30-year-old man from Cornwall was charged with the following:

Fail to comply with probation orderFail to comply with release orderBreak and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offenceAssault with a weaponPossession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

It is alleged on July 1, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, as well as a release order with the relevant condition to not be in possession of any weapons.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man from Cornwall was charged with the following:

Break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offencePossession of a weapon for dangerous purposeAssault with a weapon

It is alleged on this date, the two men broke into a residence and assaulted an individual with a bat. Police were contacted by a witness. Members of the CPS arrived at the residence as the investigation ensued. Meanwhile, a CPS officer observed the two individuals, who matched the description of the suspects, getting into a motor vehicle nearby. The two men were subsequently taken into custody, charged accordingly and each held for bail hearings.

