Police Blotter

FAIL TO COMPLY, BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 2, 2025, and charged with the following:

Two counts of fail to comply with release orderFail to comply with probation orderBreach of recognizanceTheft under $5,000 – shoplifting

It is alleged on May 4, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to remain in her residence at all times under house arrest and to not visit a specific Ninth Street West business. She was also bound by a probation order and a recognizance, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on May 4, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On July 2, 2025, the woman was located by a member of the Cornwall Police Service at the courthouse. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – A 60-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 2, 2025, and charged with operation while prohibited. On July 2, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to the area of Sydney Street and Eleventh Street East for a motor vehicle collision and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was riding an e-bike while being prohibited from driving both provincially and across Canada. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 7, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT WITH WEAPON, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old man from Akwesasne was arrested on July 2, 2025, and charged with the following:

Two counts of fail to comply with release orderDomestic assaultDomestic assault with a weaponUttering threats – damage property

On July 2, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to an intimate partner violence call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to reside at a specific address and to notify the CPS of any change of address. The investigation revealed the man wasn’t living at the designated address as required and failed to inform the CPS of the change. It is also alleged he assaulted his girlfriend and swung a broom at other individuals in her residence. Furthermore, he threatened to damage his girlfriend’s property. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT, RESIST PEACE OFFICER, ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 37-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 2, 2025, and charged with the following:

Criminal harassment – repeatedly communicateResist peace officerAssault a peace officer

On June 29, 2025, police were dispatched to a criminal harassment complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged the man repeatedly messaged his ex-wife despite being advised to cease contact with her. On July 2, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to the area of Pitt Street and Water Street for a suspicious person complaint and an investigation ensued. The man was located and it is alleged that while being taken into custody, he resisted arrest. Furthermore, it is also alleged, he kicked a member of the CPS. The man was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on July 3, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order and one count of assault causing bodily harm. It is alleged on July 2, 2025, the youth was bound by two release orders, each with the relevant condition to remain on his property at all times. It is also alleged on this date, the youth punched an individual in the face multiples times. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On July 3, 2025, the youth was located by a CPS officer. He was taken into custody, and charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth was held for a bail hearing.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old man from Morrisburg was arrested on July 3, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and operation while prohibited. It is alleged on July 3, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man was driving a motor vehicle while being prohibited from doing so across Canada. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 7, 2025.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 3, 2025, and charged with mischief – destroys or damages property. It is alleged on July 3, 2025, the man attended his girlfriend’s residence and broke a window. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He later attended police headquarters to address the matter. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 24, 2025.

WARRANT, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 4, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and also charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting.

It is alleged on June 10, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is also alleged on June 26, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

In the early morning hours of July 4, 2025, police were dispatched to a suspicious person complaint and an investigation ensued. The man was located, the warrant was executed and he was charged accordingly. He was later released to appear in court on Aug. 12, 2025.

