Police Blotter

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR PURPOSE OF TRAFFICKING, POSSESSION OF FIREARM CONTRARY TO PROHIBITION ORDER, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 3, 2025, and charged with the following:

Four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition orderDomestic assault Assault causing bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle

On May 13, 2025, as part of an ongoing investigation, police obtained and executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Cornwall. The investigation revealed that on this date, the man was in possession of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Methamphetamine and Hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking. It is also alleged on this date, the man was bound by a weapons prohibition order.

On June 27, 2025, members of the Cornwall Police Service were dispatched to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on June 20, 2025, the man choked his ex-girlfriend, and on another occasion, it is alleged he pushed the woman.

In the early morning hours of July 4, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on July 24, 2025.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 4, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on June 26, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On July 4, 2025, the woman was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. The warrant was executed, and she was released to appear in court on Aug. 7, 2025.

THEFT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 4, 2025, and charged with theft under $5,000 and domestic assault. On July 4, 2025, CPS officers were dispatched to an intimate partner violence call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man stole his spouse’s key fob and also assaulted the woman. He was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was released to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2025.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 74-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 4, 2025, and charged with domestic assault and assault a peace officer. It is alleged on July 4, 2025, the woman hit her husband. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located and it is also alleged she attempted to bite a police officer. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, THEFT

Cornwall, ON – A 24-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 5, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with undertaking and one count of theft under $5,000. On June 21, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to an intimate partner violence call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on June 20, 2025, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to not communicate with his ex-girlfriend and to not go within 50 metres of any place his ex-girlfriend lives, works or frequents. It is also alleged on this date, the man messaged his ex-girlfriend and then attended her residence. Furthermore, it is alleged, he stole her car keys. On July 5, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody,charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, OBSTRUCT PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old man from Gatineau, QC, was arrested on July 5, 2025, and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with probation orderFail to comply with release orderTwo counts of obstruct peace officer

On July 5, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to a suspicious person complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, as well as a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his residence at all times, except when in the direct presence of his surety. Police located the man, and he was not in the immediate presence of his surety. It is further alleged he provided a false name to police before fleeing from the officer. A foot pursuit ensued before the man was apprehended. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 6, 2025, and charged with criminal harassment. In the early morning hours of July 6, 2025, police responded to a trespass complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on July 5, 2025, the man attended his brother’s residence uninvited on three occasions, despite being told to stop all communication. He was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was later released to appear in court on Aug. 12, 2025.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 6, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants.

It is alleged on Dec. 11, 2024, the man was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprinting and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is also alleged on Jan. 17, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to report to a probation officer. He failed to do so, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Furthermore, it is alleged on May 2, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On July 6, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. The warrant was executed, and he was held for a bail hearing.

