Police Blotter

Seaway News

BREAK AND ENTER

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 10, 2025, and charged with break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence. On June 20, 2025, Cornwall Police Service officers were dispatched to a break and enter and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman broke into a residence and stole multiple items. On July 10, 2025, the woman was located by an off-duty CPS officer. She was taken into custody by police, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Aug. 7, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 10, 2025, and charged with the following:

Two counts of fail to comply with release orderFail to comply with probation orderBreach of recognizanceTheft under $5,000 – shoplifting

It is alleged on May 17, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to remain in her residence at all times and to not attend a specific Ninth Street West business. She was additionally bound by a probation order as well as a recognizance, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

On May 17, 2025, it is alleged the woman attended the Ninth Street West business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On July 10, 2025, the woman was located at the courthouse by a Special Constable. She was taken into custody by police, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 65-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 10, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on July 7, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On July 10, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed, and he was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT WITH WEAPON, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – A 24-year-old man from Ottawa was arrested on July 10, 2025, and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with probation orderTwo counts of domestic assaultDomestic assault with a weaponAssault causing bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle

It is alleged on July 10, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is alleged on this date, the man assaulted his girlfriend, grabbed her by the throat and chocked her and threw a beverage at the woman. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 52-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 8, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on June 17, 2024, the man was bound by two separate release orders, each with the relevant condition to not communicate or attempt to communicate in any way with his ex-spouse. It is also alleged on this date, the man attempted to communicate with the woman. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issue for his arrest. On July 8, 2025, the man attended Cornwall Police Service headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 24, 2025

BREAK AND ENTER, CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 8, 2025, and charged with break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence as well as two counts of criminal harassment – repeatedly follow, repeatedly communicate with, watch and beset, threatening conduct. On July 5, 2025, a CPS officer responded to a suspicious person call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man entered his neighbour’s residence without their permission and threatened the two individuals at the residence. On July 8, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 12, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 8, 2025, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on June 20, 2025, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to not communicate with his girlfriend, to not attend her residence or any place she is known to be or frequent and to notify the CPS of any change of address. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended his girlfriend’s residence and was in contact with the woman. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On July 8, 2025, police responded to a domestic dispute and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on Aug. 21, 2025.

WARRANT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, DOMESTIC MISCHIEF, BREAK AND ENTER, OVERCOME RESISTANCE BY ATTEMPTING TO CHOKE, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 57-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 8, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Three counts of domestic assaultTwo counts of domestic mischiefBreak and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offenceOvercome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another personUttering threats to cause death or bodily harm – domestic

On March 23, 2025, police responded to a disturbance and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man assaulted his girlfriend. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

On July 8, 2025, members of the CPS responded to a possible drug overdose and an investigation ensued. As a result of the investigation, an intimate partner violence complaint was brought forward.

It is alleged on June 23, 2025, the man once again assaulted his girlfriend. Furthermore, it is alleged between June 23-26, 2025, he damaged his girlfriend’s cell phone as well as her e-bike. Finally, on June 26, 2025, it is alleged the man broke into his girlfriend’s residence and choked the woman.

Later on July 8, 2025, the man was located and taken into custody. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 8, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on July 8, 2025, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not contact or communicate in any way with her ex-husband. She was also bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not contact or communicate with her ex-husband. On July 8, 2025, police were dispatched to an intimate partner violence / bail violation complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman contacted the man’s mother twice, leaving messages for him through her. She was later located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WITH WEAPON, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 43-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 9, 2025, and charged with domestic assault with a weapon and domestic assault. On July 9, 2025, police responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Eleventh Street East and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man threw a lighter at his ex-girlfriend and assaulted the woman. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 9, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on July 2, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to the CPS every Wednesday. It is alleged on this date, the woman failed to report to police headquarters. On July 9, 2025, the woman attended the CPS to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 7, 2025.

BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on July 9, 2025, and charged with breach of recognizance and theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged on July 9, 2025, the youth was bound by a recognizance with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

SHOPLIFTING, ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 9, 2025, and charged with three counts of theft under $5,000 – shoplifting and one count of assault. It is alleged on July 7, 2025, and twice on July 9, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. It is also alleged on July 9, 2025, he assaulted the Loss Prevention Officer at the business. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on Aug. 12, 2025.

WARRANT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, DOMESTIC MISCHIEF, THEFT

Cornwall, ON – A 41-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 9, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Domestic assaultDomestic mischiefTheft under $5,000

On Oct. 29, 2022, police were dispatched to a domestic dispute and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man assaulted his spouse and damaged property at her residence. It is also alleged he stole her cell phone. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. On July 9, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2025.

CPS MISSION: In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.