Police Blotter

Seaway News

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 38-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 11, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on April 17, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On July 11, 2025,the man was located at the Cornwall Courthouse, where he was dealing with a separate matter. The warrant was executed, and he was returned to cells to await a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, OVERCOME RESISTANCE BY ATTEMPTING TO CHOKE ANOTHER PERSON, UTTERING THREATS, OBSTRUCT PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old man from Montreal was arrested on July 11, 2025, and charged with the following:

Three counts of fail to comply with probation orderDomestic assaultOvercome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another personUttering threats to cause death or bodily harm – domesticObstruct peace officer

On July 11, 2025, members of the Cornwall Police Service were dispatched to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on July 11, 2025, the man was bound by three separate probation orders, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is alleged on this date, the man slapped, bit and choked a woman he met on an online dating application. It is also alleged he threatened to shoot several individuals at her residence. The man was located by members of the CPS, and it is further alleged he refused to provide his information to police as part of the investigation. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – A 65-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 12, 2025, and charged with impaired operation and over 80. On July 12, 2025, CPS officers were dispatched to the area of Ninth Street East for a possible impaired driver and an investigation ensued. The man was located by police and the investigation revealed he was operating his motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2025.

FAIL TO ATTEND, FAIL TO COMPLY, THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE

Cornwall, ON – A 41-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 13, 2025, and charged with the following:

Fail to attendFail to comply with probation orderTheft of motor vehicle

On July 10, 2025, it is alleged the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so.

On July 13, 2025, police were dispatched to the area of Vincent Massey Drive for a theft of motor vehicle complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. The investigation revealed the woman stole an individual’s e-bike. She was later located by a member of the CPS. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 26, 2025.

CPS MISSION: In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.