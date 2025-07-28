Police Blotter

Seaway News

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 68-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 25, 2025, and charged with mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferers with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property. It is alleged on July 14, 2025, the man removed property from an individual’s residence and deliberately obstructed the view of security camera by placing items in front of it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On July 25, 2025, the man attended the Cornwall Police Service to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 4, 2025.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 25, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with four counts of fail to comply with undertaking and four counts of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on July 4, July 5, July 6 and July 7, 2025, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not be in contact with his girlfriend as well as a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on these dates, the man was in contact with his girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issues for his arrest. On July 25, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed, and he was held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, SEXUAL ASSAULT, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old man from Winchester, ON, was arrested on July 25, 2025, and charged with the following:

Domestic assaultSexual assaultAssault causing bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle

On July 24, 2025, a CPS officer was dispatched to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on July 23, 2025, the man struck his girlfriend in the face and then choked and sexually assaulted the woman. On July 25, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 19, 2025.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY, CRIMINAL HARASSMENT, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 43-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 25, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with probation orderCriminal harassment – repeatedly follow, repeatedly communicate with, watch and beset, threatening conductUttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

It is alleged on July 8, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man continued to attend the residence of the woman who is known to him and banged on her door. It is also alleged he threated to kill her family.

On July 25, 2025, the man returned to the complainant’s residence and police were once again contacted. He was later located by a member of the CPS. The warrant was executed, the man was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 51-year-old man from Saint-Eustache, QC, was arrested on July 25, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with release order. On July 25, 2025, the man was taken into custody by a member of the RCMP following a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation and subsequently turned over to the CPS. It is alleged on this date, the man was also bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his residence between specific hours. He failed to do so. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

USE OF CREDIT CARD, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME

Cornwall, ON – A 45-year-old man from Bonville, ON, was arrested on July 26, 2025, and charged with three counts of use of credit card and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

On June 23, 2025, a resident in the City of Cornwall received a notification from his credit card company regarding fraudulent transactions after his vehicle was broken into overnight and his wallet was stolen. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On July 15, 2025, another resident in the community received a notification from her credit card company regarding a fraudulent transaction after her vehicle was broken into overnight and her wallet was stolen. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued

As a result of the investigations, police formulated reasonable and probable grounds for the man’s arrest.

In the early morning hours of July 26, 2025, police responded to a suspicious person complaint and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was later released to appear in court on Aug. 26, 2025.

SHOPLIFTING, USE OF CREDIT CARD

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old man from St. Andrews West was arrested on July 26, 2025, and charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting and use of credit card.

It is alleged on April 29, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On July 26, 2025, police responded to a warrant’s complaint and an investigation ensued. The man was subsequently located by members of the CPS. Further investigation revealed he attempted to make a fraudulent transaction with another individual’s credit card. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2025.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on July 26, 2025, and charged with assault. It is alleged on July 25, 2025, the youth punched an individual known to him in the head. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On July 26, 2025, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and released to appear in court at a later date.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WITH WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 26, 2025, and charged with domestic assault with a weapon. On July 26, 2025, members of the CPS responded to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman struck her spouse in the face with a tumbler water bottle. She was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 26, 2025, and charged with domestic assault. On July 26, 2025, members of the CPS responded to a dropped 9-1-1 call and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man allegedly struck his spouse in the face. He was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was later released to appear in court on Aug. 19, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 20-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 27, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking and assault. It is alleged on July 25, 2025, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not attend, without adult supervision, any public park or public area, where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present. It is also alleged on this date, he assaulted an individual known to him at a public park. Police were contacted, and an investigation ensued. On July 27, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 4, 2025.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 27, 2025, and charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged on July 22, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On July 27, 2025, the man was located by police. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 4, 2025.

ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 27, 2025, and charged with two counts of assault a peace officer. On July 27, 2025, members of the CPS responded to a Liquor Licence and Control Act complaint and an investigation ensued. The woman was located by police and became actively resistant and combative with officers. It is also alleged she spat blood on two CPS officers. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

