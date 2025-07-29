Police Blotter

Seaway News

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 43-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 28, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged on June 13, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not attend a specific Ninth Street West business. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended the Ninth Street West business he was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On July 28, 2025, the man was located at the Cornwall Courthouse. He was charged accordingly and remained in custody at the courthouse.

SHOPLIFTING, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old man from Apple Hill, ON, was arrested on July 28, 2025, and charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting as well as uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged on July 3, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Furthermore, it is alleged, he uttered threats to cause bodily harm to the Loss Prevention Officer at the business. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On July 28, 2025, the man was located at the courthouse. He was charged accordingly and remained in custody to await a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 28, 2025, and charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged on July 28, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. She was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was released to appear in court on Aug. 21, 2025.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR PURPOSE OF TRAFFICKING

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 29, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Fail to attend court

Fail to comply with undertaking

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

It is alleged on Dec. 12, 2024, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

In the early morning hours of July 29, 2025, a member of the CPS conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fifth Street West, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to notify the CPS of any change of address. Further investigation revealed the man was in possession of a large sum of cash as well as cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR PURPOSE OF TRAFFICKING, POSSESSION PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME

Cornwall, ON – A 38-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 29, 2025, and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine as well as possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. In the early morning hours of July 29, 2025, a member of the CPS conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fifth Street West, and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the woman was in possession of a large sum of cash as well as cocaine and drug paraphernalia. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 4, 2025.

