Police Blotter

Seaway News

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old woman from Long Sault was arrested on July 29, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on July 24, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On July 29, 2025, the woman attended the Cornwall Police Service to address the matter. The warrant was executed, and she was released to appear in court on Sept. 9, 2025.

UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 38-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 29, 2025, and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged on Feb. 25, 2025, the woman made threats to harm an individual known to her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On July 29, 2025, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 4, 2025.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 46-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 29, 2025, and charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged on May 23, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued – led by a Community Safety Officer (CSO). On July 29, 2025, the man was located by a CSO at a Pitt Street business. He was taken into custody by a CPS officer, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 4, 2025.

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE, THEFT, POSSESSION OF PROCEEDS OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 29, 2025, and charged with the following:

Theft of motor vehicle

Theft under $5,000

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

On July 29, 2025, members of the CPS responded to a Water Street recreation centre for a theft of motor vehicle complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man stole an individual’s gym bag, which contained his car keys, and subsequently stole the individual’s motor vehicle. As the investigation continued, police reviewed CCTV footage and formed reasonable and probable grounds for the arrest of the man, who was known to police. The man was subsequently located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. Further investigation revealed he was in possession of stolen property – including the victim’s wallet and bank cards. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Sept. 4, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 29, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and assault. It is alleged on July 10, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he attempted to assault an individual known to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On July 29, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 4, 2025.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 29, 2025, and charged with operation while prohibited. On July 29, 2025, a CPS officer conducted a traffic stop after receiving an Automatic Licence Plate Reader alert for a suspended driver. The ensuing investigation revealed the man was operating his motor vehicle with a suspended license. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly. Meanwhile, the man’s vehicle was impounded for 45 days. He was released to appear in court on Sept. 4, 2025.

CAUSING A DISTURBANCE, RESIST PEACE OFFICER, ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 30, 2025, and charged with the following:

Causing a disturbance

Resist peace officer

Assault peace officer

In the early morning hours of July 30, 2025, members of the CPS responded to an ongoing disturbance and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on July 30, 2025, the woman caused a disturbance outside her residence. She was located by police, and it is also alleged the woman resisted arrest and attempted to flee members of the CPS. Furthermore, it is alleged, she assaulted an officer. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held in cells overnight.

CALLS FOR SERVICE: There were 86 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours. (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today).

CRIME PLOT: To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS MISSION: In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.