Police Blotter – August 11. 2025

Seaway News

PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 8, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Theft of motor vehicle

Fail to comply with release order

Two counts of resist peace officer

It is alleged on July 3, 2025, the man stole an individual’s electric bicycle. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for the man’s arrest.

It is alleged on July 28, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his residence between specific hours. In the early morning hours of July 28, 2025, the man was located by a member of the Cornwall Police Service who was on general patrol. The man resisted arrest and evaded police on his bicycle.

On Aug. 8, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. It is also alleged on this date, he again resisted arrest. The warrant was executed, the man was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, THEFT

Cornwall, ON – A 41-year-old man from Chesterville, ON, was arrested on Aug. 8, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with theft over $5,000. On May 12, 2025, police responded to a theft complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged the man stole the individual’s boat and trailer. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. On Aug. 8, 2025, the man was located at the courthouse. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and remained in cells to await a bail hearing.

WARRANT, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 8, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting.

It is alleged on March 17, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

It is also alleged on Aug. 8, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was taken into custody by the Loss Prevention Officer at the business and subsequently turned over to a member of the CPS. The warrant was executed, she was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING, ASSAULT, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 45-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 8, 2025, and charged with the following:

Six counts of fail to comply with probation order

Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting

Assault

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

It is alleged on Aug. 8, 2025, the man was bound by three separate probation orders, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Marlborough Street convenience store, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

Later on Aug. 8, 2025, police responded to an unwanted person complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged the man was once again bound by three separate probation orders, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, the investigation revealed he allegedly assaulted an individual and threatened to kill the individual and his family.

The man was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 8, 2025, and charged with domestic assault. On Aug. 8, 2025, police responded to an intimate partner violence call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man assaulted his spouse. He was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was later released to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2025.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 9, 2025, and charged with mischief – under $5,000. It is alleged in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2025, the woman attended the residence of an individual known to her and entered the home by damaging the front door. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 9, 2025, police responded to an indecent act complaint and an investigation ensued. The woman was located by members of the CPS and taken into custody. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 16, 2025.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY, THEFT, BREAK AND ENTER, DISGUISE WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF CREDIT CARD, USE OF CREDIT CARD

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 9, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Five counts of fail to comply with probation order

Two counts of theft under $5,000Break and enter a place – commit indictable offence

Disguise with intent

Possession of a credit card

Two counts of use of credit card

It is alleged on June 5, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man stole a bicycle from an individual known to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

Furthermore, it is alleged on June 8, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to notify the court or probation officer in advance of any change of address. It is also alleged on this date, the man stole an undisclosed amount of cash from his grandfather’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

On June 25, 2025, police responded to an alarm, which was later determined to be a break and enter. It is alleged on this date, the man was once again bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is alleged on June 25, 2025, while disguised, the man broke into a convenience store on Leonia Street and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

On July 29, 2025, a Community Safety Officer began investigating a fraud which occurred on July 24, 2025, in the area of Water Street, after an individual reported his wallet was stolen from his motor vehicle. It is alleged on July 24, 2025, the man was once again bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is alleged on this date, the man was in possession of a stolen credit card and proceeded to use it to complete multiple fraudulent transactions.

On Aug. 9, 2025, the man was taken into custody by members of the OPP and subsequently turned over to the CPS. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME, USE OF CREDIT CARD, THEFT

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 9, 2025, and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000Two counts of use of credit cardTheft under $5,000

On June 23, 2025, a Community Safety Officer began investigating a theft after an individual reported his wallet was stolen from his motor vehicle overnight. It is alleged on June 22, 2025, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the woman was in possession of a stolen credit card and proceeded to use it to complete multiple fraudulent transactions.

On Aug. 1, 2025, police responded to a theft complaint in the area of Water Street, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman stole an individual’s bicycle.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 9, 2025, the woman was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Sept. 18, 2025.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 10, 2025, and charged with domestic assault as well as mischief under $5,000. On Aug. 10, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to a disturbance, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man assaulted his girlfriend and smashed her phone. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was released to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2025.

ASSAULT, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old individual from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 10, 2025, and charged with assault as well as uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged on Aug. 10, 2025, while officers were dealing with a separate matter, the individual assaulted a person known to them and threatened to kill police officers. The individual was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2025.

CALLS FOR SERVICE: There were 201 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend. (8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. today).

CRIME PLOT: To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS MISSION: In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.