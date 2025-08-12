Police Blotter August 12.2025

FAIL TO COMPLY, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 38-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 11, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking and uttering threats to cause damage to property. On Aug. 3, 2025, members of the Cornwall Police Service were dispatched to a threat’s complaint, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not communicate with a specific individual. It is also alleged on this date, the woman was in communication with the individual she was prohibited from contacting and threatened to burn down her property. On Aug. 11, 2025, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2025.

WARRANT, FLIGHT FROM PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old man from Russell, ON, was arrested on Aug. 11, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with flight from peace officer. On March 12, 2025, police were dispatched to an impaired driver complaint, and an investigation ensued. The man was located by police, at which point he fled the scene, driving at a high rate of speed. A police pursuit was initiated and subsequently terminated. The investigation continued and a warrant was issued for the man’s arrest. On Aug. 11, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 9, 2025.

BREAK AND ENTER

Cornwall, ON – A 46-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 11, 2025, and charged with break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence. It is alleged on Aug. 11, 2025, the man unlawfully entered an individual’s residence and fled upon discovering the occupant was home. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on Sept. 9, 2025.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old man from Alexandria was arrested on Aug. 11, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on March 20, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Aug. 11, 2025, the man was taken into custody by the OPP and subsequently turned over to the CPS. The warrant was executed, and he was released to appear in court on Sept. 18, 2025.

CALLS FOR SERVICE: There were 91 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours. (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today).

