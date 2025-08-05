Police Blotter – August . 2025

Seaway News

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 31, 2025, and charged with eight counts of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on July 29, 2025, and July 30, 2025, the woman was bound by two separate probation orders, each with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not contact her ex-spouse. It is also alleged on these dates, the woman attempted to communicate with her ex-spouse via social media. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located by a Cornwall Police Service officer, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was held for a bail hearing.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on July 31, 2025, and charged with mischief – destroys or damages property. It is alleged on July 31, 2025, the youth damaged property at her residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. She was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 31, 2025, and charged with the following:

Two counts of fail to comply with probation order

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm – domestic

Uttering threats to damage property

On July 31, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to an intimate partner violence call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by two separate probation orders, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man threatened to harm his girlfriend as well as smash her car windows. He was later located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth from Ottawa was arrested on Aug. 1, 2025, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with release order. On July 28, 2025, the youth was arrested in relation to a robbery which occurred at the Cornwall Square. Further investigation revealed the youth was also bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not possess any weapons, to not be in any motor vehicle without the lawful owner present and to not possess any tools for the purpose of breaking and entering. On Aug. 1, 2025, the youth attended police headquarters to address the further charges. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and held for a bail hearing.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 1, 2025, and charged with criminal harassment – repeatedly follow, repeatedly communicate with, watch and beset, threatening conduct as well as mischief under $5,000. It is alleged in the early morning hours of July 31, 2025, the man was observed to be watching his neighbour’s property before causing damage to it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 1, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 4, 2025.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 1, 2025, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on Aug. 1, 2025, the man repeatedly kicked the door of a taxi cab, resulting in damage to the motor vehicle. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was later located by a CPS officer. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 4, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 48-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 1, 2025, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not contact or communicate with a specific individual and to not be within 50 metres of the individual’s residence, work or any place you know the person to be. It is also alleged on this date, the man was in contact with the individual he was prohibited from communicating with. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on Sept. 4, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, DISGUISE WITH INTENT, ROBBERY AND WOUNDING, UTTERING THREATS, OBSTRUCT & RESIST PEACE OFFICER, ASSAULT WITH INTENT TO RESIST ARREST, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 1, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Seven counts of fail to comply with probation order

Disguise with intent

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Carrying concealed weapon

Robbery and wounding

Two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Obstruct peace officer

Resist peace officer

Assault with intent to resist arrest

Mischief under $5,000

It is alleged on Jan. 30, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not contact a specific individual, to not be within 100 metres of the individual and to not possess any weapons. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Montreal Road convenience store while wearing a ski mask, robbed the store and attacked an employee with a hammer. He also allegedly threatened to kill the individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation also revealed the man was allegedly in contact with the individual he was prohibited from communicating with. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

On Aug. 1, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. It is alleged on this date, the man bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to notify the court or probation of any change of address. Furthermore, it is alleged the man gave police a false name, resisted arrest and struck the officer in the face, breaking his sunglasses. The man fled from police but was located shortly thereafter. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

Later on Aug. 1, 2025, the man was once again bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is further alleged that while being escorted by another member of the CPS, the man threatened to kill the officer. He was charged accordingly and returned to cells to await his bail hearing.

UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 38-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 1, 2025, and charged with uttering threats to damage property. It is alleged on Aug. 1, 2025, the woman threatened to burn an individual’s property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. Later on Aug. 1, 2025, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 4, 2025.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Aug. 1, 2025, and charged with domestic assault. On Aug. 1, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to a disturbance and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman struck her boyfriend in the face. She was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was released to appear in court on Aug. 19, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, UTTERING THREATS, ASSAULT WITH WEAPON, POSSESSION OF WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 3, 2025, and charged with the following:

Two counts of fail to comply with probation order

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Two counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Assault causing bodily harm

Mischief under $5,000

In the early morning hours of Aug. 3, 2025, police were dispatched to an intimate partner violence and weapons call, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not possess any weapons. It is alleged on Aug. 3, 2025, the man made death threats toward an individual known to him and assaulted him with an edged weapon, causing injuries. It is also alleged that in addition to the edged weapon, the man was in possession of an air pistol as well. Furthermore, it is alleged he damaged property at his girlfriend’s residence. The man was located by police and taken into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 37-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 3, 2025, and charged with two counts of domestic assault. In the early morning hours of Aug. 3, 2025, police were dispatched to disturbance complaint, and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed that the woman assaulted her boyfriend. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 3, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order. In the early morning hours of Aug. 3, 2025, police were dispatched to a person welfare check and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on Aug. 3, 2025, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not contact her boyfriend. It is also alleged on this date, the woman was in contact with her boyfriend. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2025.

ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 3, 2025, and charged with assault as well as assault with a weapon. It is alleged on July 31, 2025, the man assaulted his neighbour and brandished an edged weapon while yelling at him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 3, 2025, the man was located by police. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 4, 2025.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WITH WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 3, 2025, and charged with domestic assault with a weapon. It is alleged on June 21, 2025, the man began to drive his motor vehicle, striking his ex-girlfriend with the open car door as he pulled away. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 3, 2025, the man was located by a member of the CPS. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 26, 2025.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 4, 2025, and charged with two counts of domestic assault. In the early morning hours of Aug. 4, 2025, CPS officers responded to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed on Aug. 1, 2025, the woman allegedly assaulted her spouse. On Aug. 4, 2025, the woman was located by police. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 26, 2025.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 4, 2025, and charged with domestic assault as well as mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property. In the early morning hours of Aug. 4, 2025, CPS officers responded to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man assaulted his spouse, subsequently pushed her out of the residence and locked the doors. The man was located by members of the CPS. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Aug. 26, 2025.

ASSAULT WITH WEAPON, POSSESSION OF WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE, UTTERING THREATS, FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 44-year-old woman from Napanee, ON, was arrested on Aug. 4, 2025, and charged with the following:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Forcible confinement Mischief – renders property dangerous, useless, inoperative or ineffective

It is alleged on July 18, 2025, the woman threatened an individual known to her with an edged weapon, uttered death threats and unlawfully confined the individual by preventing them from leaving the residence. It is also alleged the woman damaged the individual’s car window with a baseball bat. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. In the early morning hours of Aug. 4, 2025, the woman was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 4, 2025, and charged with mischief – destroys or damages property. In the early morning hours of Aug. 4, 2025, police responded to a family dispute and an investigation ensued. It is alleged the man damaged property in his residence. He was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was later released to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2025.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old woman from Akwesasne was arrested on Aug. 4, 2025, and charged with assault. It is alleged on July 26, 2025, the woman assaulted an individual known to her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 4, 2025, the woman was taken into custody by members of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service and subsequently turned over to the CPS. She was charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Sept. 9, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 47-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 4, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and two counts of theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged on June 29, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. It is also alleged that later on June 29, 2025, the man was once again bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is alleged the man returned to the Second Street East business, selected the same merchandise and left the store once again without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 4, 2025, the man was located by police who were dealing with a separate matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 9, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 4, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged on Aug. 4, 2025, the man was bound by two separate probation orders, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on Sept. 9, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old man from Ingleside was arrested on Aug. 4, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and domestic assault. On Aug. 4, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to an assault in progress and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend. He was located by police and taken into custody. The man was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 26, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 4, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with release order and domestic assault. It is alleged on June 11, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not contact or communicate in any way with his ex-girlfriend. It is also alleged on this date, the man attempted to communicate with his ex-girlfriend and grabbed the woman as she was passing by. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 4, 2025, the man was located by an off-duty CPS officer in the area of Pitt Street. Police attended the area, and the man was taken into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE: There were 339 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last five days. (8 a.m. last Thursday to 8 a.m. today).

CRIME PLOT: To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS MISSION: In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.