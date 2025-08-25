Police Blotter – August 25.25

Seaway News

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 46-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 22, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with undertaking. On Aug. 22, 2025, members of the Cornwall Police Service responded to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to not communicate with his ex-girlfriend and to not attend within 100 metres of any place he knows his ex-girlfriend to be. It is also alleged on this date, the man was present at his ex-girlfriend’s residence. He was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 23, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with release order. In the early morning hours Aug. 23, 2025, CPS officers were dispatched to a noise complaint, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his residence between specific hours. It is also alleged he breached his curfew. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was later released to appear in court on Oct. 2, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, MISCHIEF, INTIMIDATION, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 23, 2025, and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with probation order

Mischief under $5,000Intimidation – use or threatens use of violence

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

In the early morning hours of Aug. 23, 2025, police responded to a family dispute, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged he damaged property at his mother’s residence and threatened to harm her if she called police. The man was located by members of the CPS, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 45-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 23, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on Aug. 21, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to report to a bail supervisor and to reside at a specific address. It is also alleged on this date, he failed to report to the bail supervisor and breached his release order by no longer residing at his approved address. On Aug. 23, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 38-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 23, 2025, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of criminal harassment – repeatedly communicate. It is alleged on Aug. 22, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour as well as a second probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not communicate, directly or indirectly, with his ex-wife. It is also alleged on this date, the man communicated with a friend of the complainant in an attempt to have a message delivered to his ex-wife. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 23, 2025, the man was located by police. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 16, 2025.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT, POSSESSION SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE

Cornwall, ON – A 38-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 23, 2025, and charged with the following:

Criminal harassment – beset and watch person known to complainant

Criminal harassment – repeatedly communicate

Possession of Schedule I substance – cocaine

On Aug. 23, 2025, members of the CPS responded to multiple intimate partner violence complaints and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence and lingered near the dwelling. It is also alleged he called his ex-girlfriend numerous times, left voicemails and sent text messages. The man was located by police and further investigation revealed he was in possession of cocaine. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – A 37-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 23, 2025, and charged with domestic assault and assault causing bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle. On Aug. 23, 2025, police responded to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man slapped his girlfriend in the face and choked the woman. He was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 37-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 24, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Aug. 6, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Aug. 24, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. The warrant was executed, and he was held for a bail hearing.

OBSTRUCT PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 50-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 24, 2025, and charged with obstruct peace officer. On April 16, 2025, police responded to a motor vehicle collision and an investigation ensued. It is alleged that during the ongoing investigation, the man obstructed police by providing misleading information, at which point reasonable and probable grounds were developed for his arrest. On Aug. 24, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Oct. 2, 2025.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 24, 2025, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on Aug. 23, 2025, the man threw an object at his neighbour’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 24, 2025, the man was located by police. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Oct. 2, 2025.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old man from Akwesasne was arrested on Aug. 24, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on July 24, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Aug. 24, 2025, the man was taken into custody by members of the Canada Border Services Agency and subsequently turned over to the CPS. The warrant was executed, and he was held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE: There were 201 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend. (8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. today).

CRIME PLOT: To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

