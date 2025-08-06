Police Blotter August 6.2025

Seaway News

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 5, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged on June 17, 2025, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, she attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 5, 2025, the woman was located by a member of the Cornwall Police Service who was dealing with a separate matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 18, 2025.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 20-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 5, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on July 10, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Aug. 5, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was dealing with a separate matter. The warrant was executed, and he was held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 5, 2025, and charged with domestic assault. On Aug. 5, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to a dropped 9-1-1 call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man tackled his spouse. He was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was later released to appear in court on Aug. 19, 2025.

