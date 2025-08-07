Police Blotter – August 7, 2025

Seaway News

BREAK AND ENTER, THEFT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 6, 2025, and charged with the following:

Break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

Theft over $5,000Fail to comply with undertaking

On Aug. 6, 2025, members of the Cornwall Police Service were dispatched to a break and enter in progress, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on Aug. 6, 2025, the man broke into the residence of an individual known to him and stole a large sum of money. He was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was released on an undertaking with a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 9, 2025.

Later on Aug. 6, 2025, police were dispatched to an unwanted person complaint, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged the man was bound by the undertaking with the relevant condition to not attend the victim’s residence. It is also alleged he returned to the individual’s residence. The man was once again located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was subsequently released to appear in court on Sept. 9, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 6, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order. On Aug. 6, 2025, police were dispatched to an unwanted person call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on Aug. 6, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not communicate with his mother. It is also alleged on this date, he attended his mother’s residence and communicated with her. The man was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was later released to appear in court on Sept. 9, 2025.

CALLS FOR SERVICE: There were 60 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours. (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today).

CRIME PLOT: To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS MISSION: In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.