Police Blotter for August 13. 2025

Seaway News

FAIL TO COMPLY, ROBBERY WITH WEAPON, CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON, POSSESSION OF WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE, POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED DEVICE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE

Cornwall, ON – A 45-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 12, 2025, and charged with the following:

Two counts of fail to comply with release order

Robbery with a weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine

On Aug. 12, 2025, members of the Cornwall Police Service responded to a robbery in progress at a Second Street West convenience store and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on Aug. 12, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not possess any weapon as defined by the Criminal Code and to not possess any knives. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended the store, selected a beverage and refused to pay for the item. An altercation ensued and it is alleged the man was in possession of a brass knuckle. He was located by police, and the investigation revealed the man was in possession of several edged weapons and a straight razor in addition to the brass knuckle. Further investigation revealed he was also in possession of methamphetamine. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 12, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on May 6, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Aug. 12, 2025, police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call, and an investigation ensued. The man was located by a CPS officer, and the warrant was executed. He was released to appear in court on Sept. 18, 2025.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 55-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 12, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with three counts of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged from May 28, 2022, to Sept. 21, 2022, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to report by phone to a probation officer within 24 hours of your release from custody, to appear at the jail to serve your sentence on time and to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. He failed to do so, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Aug. 12, 2025, members of the CPS responded to an unwanted person complaint and an investigation ensued. The man was located, and the warrant was subsequently executed. He was held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE: There were 77 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours. (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today).

CRIME PLOT: To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS MISSION: In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.