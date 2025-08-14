Police Blotter for August 14.2025

Seaway News

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 22-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 13, 2025, and charged with six counts of fail to comply with release order and six counts of theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged:

On June 12, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. On June 17, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. On June 18, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. On June 26, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Later on June 26, 2025, the woman was once again bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman returned to the Ninth Street West business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and once again left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. On June 27, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business she was prohibited from visiting, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

The Cornwall Police Service was contacted and investigations were led by Community Safety Officers (CSO), who subsequently developed reasonable and probable grounds for the woman’s arrest. On Aug. 13, 2025, she was placed under arrest by a CSO at a detention centre outside of the City of Cornwall. The woman was charged accordingly and remained in custody at the facility.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 13, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with five counts of fail to comply with release order as well as one count of mischief under $5,000. On Oct. 8, 2000, police were dispatched to a bail violation complaint, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to reside at a specific address in the City of Cornwall, to remain on the property at all times, to comply with all terms and obligations of the monitoring lease agreement, to keep electronic monitoring equipment fully charged at all times and to not tamper with the monitoring equipment and/or straps. It is also alleged on this date, the man removed his ankle bracelet with a sharp object and left his residence. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Aug. 13, 2025, the man was placed under arrest by a CPS officer at a detention centre outside of the City of Cornwall. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and issued a court date of Oct. 2, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 13, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with release order. On Aug. 8, 2025, police responded to a bail violation complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged from July 29, 2025, to Aug. 8, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not contact or communicate with a specific individual. It is also alleged that during this time frame, the man communicated with the individual he was prohibited from contacting via a social media application. On Aug. 13, 2025, he attended police headquarters to address the matter. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

UNLAWFULLY IN DWELLING HOUSE

Cornwall, ON – A 46-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 13, 2025, and charged with unlawfully in dwelling house. On Aug. 13, 2025, police were dispatched to an intimate partner violence complaint, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged the man attended and unlawfully entered the residence of his ex-spouse on multiple occasions, despite being unwanted. Later on Aug. 13, 2025, he attended police headquarters to address the matter. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 46-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 13, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order. On Aug. 13, 2025, police responded to an Emergency Medical Services assist call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to reside at an address approved by the bail supervisor and to not contact his girlfriend. The investigation revealed the man was in contact with his girlfriend, residing with he woman. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old man from Brockville was arrested on Aug. 13, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on June 4, 2024, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Aug. 13, 2025, police responded to a mischief complaint and an investigation ensued. The man was located by CPS officers. The warrant was executed, and he was released to appear in court on Sept. 18, 2025.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 14, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Aug. 11, 2025, the youth was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for their arrest. In the early morning hours of Aug. 14, 2025, the youth was located by a CPS officer. The warrant was executed, and the individual was held for a bail hearing.

