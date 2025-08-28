Police Blotter for August 28. 2025

MISSING YOUTH

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service is asking for public assistance to help locate 16-year-old Korbynn, who was last seen on Aug. 27, 2025, at approximately 12:15 p.m. in the area of St. Felix Street.

Korbynn was wearing a black and yellow Puma sweater and high top black Skechers shoes. He is approximately 5-foot-9, 145 lbs. and has short brown hair.

If you have any information that can assist police, please contact the CPS at 613-932-2110.

ASSAULT WITH WEAPON, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 65-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 27, 2025, and charged with assault with a weapon and mischief – destroys or damages property. It is alleged on Aug. 22, 2025, the man threw objects at an individual known to him and at the individual’s motor vehicle, causing damage to the car. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 27, 2025, the man was located by a Cornwall Police Service officer who was on general patrol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 30, 2025.

WARRANTS, FAIL TO ATTEND, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 27, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with fail to attend and fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on July 25, 2024, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. It is also alleged on July 19, 2024, July 26, 2024, and Aug. 2, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report in person to the CPS every week. He failed to do so, and a second warrant was issued for his arrest. On Aug. 27, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. The warrants were executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 59-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 27, 2025, and charged with assault. On Aug. 27, 2025, police were dispatched to an unwanted person complaint at a public service building, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man assaulted an employee at the building. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was later released to appear in court on Oct. 2, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 27, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on Aug. 26, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to the CPS every week. He failed to do so. On Aug. 27, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old man from Akwesasne was arrested on Aug. 27, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with four counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on May 27, 2025, the man was bound by two separate release orders, each with the relevant conditions to reside with a surety at a specific address and to remain in his residence. On May 27, 2025, members of the CPS attended the individual’s residence to assist the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service with an unrelated matter. An investigation revealed the man no longer resided at the specific residence and a warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. On Aug. 27, 2025, the man was located by police at the courthouse. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING, ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 27, 2025, and charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting as well as assault. It is alleged on Aug. 27, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Furthermore, it is alleged he assaulted the Loss Prevention Officer at the business. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on Oct. 2, 2025.

