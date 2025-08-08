Police Blotter for August 8.2025

Seaway News

WARRANT, ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 22-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 7, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with assault. On Sept. 11, 2024, members of the Cornwall Police Service were dispatched to an ambulance assist call and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the woman allegedly assaulted her child. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest. On Aug. 7, 2025, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed, she was charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Sept. 9, 2025.

CALLS FOR SERVICE: There were 67 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours. (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today).

