Police Blotter July 18.25

SHOPLIFTING, FOOD FRAUD

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 14, 2025, and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 – shoplifting and one count of food and lodging fraud.

It is alleged on May 10, 2025, the man attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

Furthermore, it is alleged on May 17, 2025, the man attended a Brookdale Avenue establishment, ordered food and beverages and failed to pay for the meal. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is also alleged on May 21, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On July 14, 2025, the man was located at the Cornwall Courthouse. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old woman from Akwesasne was arrested on July 14, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Sept. 19, 2024, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On July 14, 2025, the woman was located at the Cornwall Courthouse. The warrant was executed, and she was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on July 14, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with three counts of fail to comply with undertaking and three counts of theft under $5,000 – shoplifting.

It is alleged on June 10, 2024, June 11, 2024, and June 22, 2024, the youth was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not communicate with a specific individual. It is also alleged on these dates, the youth attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation also revealed the youth was in communication with the individual she was prohibited from contacting on all three occasions. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

On July 14, 2025, the youth attended the Cornwall Police Service to address the matter. The warrant was executed, she was charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date.

BREAK AND ENTER, ROBBERY WITH VIOLENCE, MISCHIEF, ASSAULT WITH WEAPON, POSSESSION OF WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE, INJURE ANIMAL

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 14, 2025, and charged with the following:

Break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offenceRobbery with violenceMischief over $5,000Assault with a weaponPossession of a weapon for dangerous purposeKilling or injuring animals

It is alleged on June 27, 2024, the man broke into an individual’s residence, damaged property, assaulted an individual known to him with a bat and injured his dog. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On July 14, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 37-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 14, 2025, and charged with assault. It is alleged on June 18, 2025, the man spit in his neighbour’s face. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On July 14, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 26, 2025.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING, BREAK AND ENTER

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 14, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Five counts of fail to comply with probation orderFail to comply with release orderFail to attendThree counts of theft under $5,000 – shopliftingBreak and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

It is alleged on May 18, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is also alleged on May 23, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to the bail supervisor program. He failed to do so.

Furthermore, it is alleged on June 21, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is alleged on June 27, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is also alleged on July 11, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On July 14, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to a break and enter complaint in the area of Vincent Massey Drive and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not possess any weapons as defined by the Criminal Code. It also alleged on this date, the man broke into an establishment. He was located by police, and it is alleged he was in possession of an edged weapon. The warrant was executed, the man was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

