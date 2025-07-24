Police Blotter July 24.25

Seaway News

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 43-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 22, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on July 21, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not communicate with his ex-boyfriend. It is also alleged on this date, the man communicated with his ex-boyfriend at a Second Street East establishment. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On July 22, 2025, the man attended the Cornwall Police Service to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 26, 2025.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 45-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 22, 2025, and charged with domestic assault. On July 22, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman slapped her husband in the face. She was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was released to appear in court on Aug. 19, 2025.

WARRANTS, FAIL TO COMPLY, OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED, FAIL TO ATTEND, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME

Cornwall, ON – A 24-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 22, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with the following:

Six counts of fail to comply with probation order

Four counts of fail to comply with release order

Two counts of operation while prohibited

Two counts of fail to attend court

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

It is alleged on May 6, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and by a release order with the relevant condition to remain on his property at all times with specific exceptions. On May 6, 2025, while a member of the CPS was conducting surveillance for an unrelated matter, the officer observed the man to be breaching the conditions of his release order.

Furthermore, it is alleged on May 12, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not operate a motor vehicle. He was also bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain on his property at all times with specific exceptions. On May 12, 2025, a member of the CPS was conducting surveillance for an unrelated matter, and the officer observed the man to be breaching the conditions of his release order and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

It is alleged on June 25, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. It is also alleged on June 26, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and once again failed to do so. A second warrant was issued for his arrest.

On July 20, 2025, police responded to a stolen motor vehicle complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not operate a motor vehicle. He was also bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain on his property at all times with specific exceptions. It is also alleged on this date the man was in possession of a stolen motor bike and was driving the motor vehicle while prohibited.

It is alleged on July 22, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and by a release order with the relevant condition to remain on his property at all times with specific exceptions. On July 22, 2025, while a member of the CPS was conducting surveillance for an unrelated matter, the officer observed the man to be breaching the conditions of his release order. The officer attempted to detain the man, and a brief foot pursuit ensued. The man was subsequently apprehended, the warrants were executed, and he was charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on July 23, 2025, and charged with mischief under $5,000. On July 23, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to a mischief complaint. It is alleged on this date, the youth damaged property in her residence. She was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on July 23, 2025, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on July 23, 2025, the youth was bound by two separate undertakings, each with the relevant condition to not attend a specific address in the City of Cornwall. On this date, police were dispatched to an unwanted person complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the youth attended the residence he was prohibited from visiting and refused to leave. The youth was later located by police and taken into custody. He was charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 23, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants. It is alleged on July 13, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. It is also alleged on July 18, 2023, the man was again scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A second warrant was issued for his arrest. On July 23, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrants were executed, and he was held for a bail hearing.

MISCHIEF, RESIST PEACE OFFICER, ASSAULT WITH INTENT TO RESIST ARREST

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 23, 2025, and charged with the following:

Mischief – destroys or damages property

Resist peace officer

Two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest

On July 23, 2025, police responded to a family dispute and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on July 22, 2025, the man damaged his mother’s property. The man was later located by police. It is also alleged he resisted arrest and assaulted two CPS officers. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE: There were 118 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 48 hours. (8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. today).

CRIME PLOT: To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

