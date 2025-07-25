Police Blotter – july 25.25

Seaway News

FAIL TO ATTEND, FAIL TO COMPLY, CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 24, 2025, and charged with the following:

Fail to attend for fingerprintsThree counts of fail to comply with undertakingTwo counts of criminal harassment – repeatedly communicate

It is alleged on July 15, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend the Cornwall Police Service for fingerprinting and failed to do so.

On July 23, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to a harassment call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to not communicate with this brother, to not attend his brother’s address and to not be within 100 metres of his brother’s residence – all with no exceptions. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended his brother’s residence and communicated with the individual on two separate occasions.

On July 24, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING, OBSTRUCT PEACE OFFICER, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, DOMESTIC MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 24, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with the following:

Three counts of fail to comply with probation orderTheft under $5,000 – shopliftingObstruct peace officerDomestic assaultDomestic mischief

It is alleged on March 1, 2025, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, she attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

On April 18, 2025, police responded to a disturb the peace call at a Pitt Street business and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, she gave police a false name. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

On June 20, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to an intimate partner violence complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, she assaulted her boyfriend and damaged his property. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On July 24, 2025, police were dispatched to an address following a report from a caller indicating the woman was present at the location. She was located, the warrant was executed, and she was charged accordingly. The woman was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 24, 2025, and charged with four counts of fail to comply with probation order. On July 24, 2025, police were dispatched to a domestic breach and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour as well as a second probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not contact or communicate with his girlfriend and to not be within 100 metres of his girlfriend’s residence, work or anywhere you know her to be. It is also alleged on this date, the man was in the company of his girlfriend. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was released to appear in court on Aug. 19, 2025.

THEFT OF CREDIT CARD, FRAUD, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 24, 2025, and charged with the following:

Two counts of theft of credit cardTwo counts of fraud under $5,000Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

On April 13, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to a theft incident and an investigation ensued. The complainant reported that on April 12, 2025, his motor vehicle was broken into, and several items were stolen, including his wallet.

The investigation revealed the woman allegedly stole credit cards and fraudulently used them for more than $5,000 worth of purchases.

On July 24, 2025, the woman was located by a CPS officer. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 26, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 24, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on May 1, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to the bail supervision person in person. It is also alleged on this date, she failed to do. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On July 24, 2025, the woman was located at the Cornwall Courthouse. The warrant was executed, and she was held for a bail hearing.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 25, 2025, and charged with operation while impaired and over 80. In the early morning hours of July 25, 2025, CPS officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision and a possible impaired driver. An investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the woman was operating her motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later releaed to appear in court on Aug. 12, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 25, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and operation while prohibited. It is alleged on July 23, 2025, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. While conducting surveillance on July 23, 2025, a CPS officer observed the man allegedly operating a motor vehicle despite being prohibited from doing so. In the early morning hours of July 25, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 26, 2025.

