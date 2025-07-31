Police Blotter – july 31.25

Seaway News

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 30, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with the following:

Four counts of fail to comply with probation order

Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence

Fail to attend for fingerprintsFail to attend court

It is alleged on Feb. 25, 2025, the man was bound by two separate probation orders, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man broke into an apartment. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for the man’s arrest.

Furthermore, it is alleged on March 26, 2025, the man was bound by two separate probation orders, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man was scheduled to attend the Cornwall Police Service for fingerprinting and failed to do so.

Finally, it is alleged on May 14, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. Another warrant was issued for his arrest.

On July 30, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matters. The warrants were executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE, BREAK AND ENTER, THEFT, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 30, 2025, and charged with the following:

Two counts of breach of recognizance

Two counts of break and enter a dwelling house – commit indictable offence

Two counts of theft under $5,000Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Uttering threats to damage property

On July 29, 2025, members of the CPS were dispatched to a break and enter in progress, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, on two separate occasions, the man was bound by a recognizance with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged the man attended the residence of an individual known to him on two separate occasions, broke into the residence and stole items.

Further investigation revealed that on June 23, 2025, the man sent a text message to the individual, threatening to kill him and destroy his motor vehicle.

On July 30, 2025, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 26, 2025.

BREAK AND ENTER, THEFT

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 30, 2025, and also charged with break and enter a dwelling house – commit indictable offence as well as theft under $5,000. It is alleged on July 29, 2025, the woman attended the residence of an individual known to her, broke into the residence and stole several items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On July 30, 2025, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 26, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 57-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on July 30, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking. On July 30, 2025, police were dispatched to a person welfare check and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed that on July 15, 2025, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not communicate directly or indirectly with her spouse. It is also alleged on this date, the woman communicated with her spouse. She was later located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was released to appear in court on Aug. 26, 2025.

ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 30, 2025, and charged with the following:

Two counts of assault causing bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle

Domestic assault

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm – domestic

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

On July 30, 2025, the complainant in this matter attended police headquarters to report an assault, and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on July 12, 2025, the man choked his son, then punched his spouse in the face and choked her as well.

Furthermore, it is alleged on July 29, 2025, the man threatened to kill his spouse and their son.

On July 30, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Aug. 19, 2025.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – An 86-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on July 30, 2025, and charged with domestic assault as well as uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm – domestic. On July 30, 2025, the complainant attended police headquarters to report an intimate partner violence incident, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on July 29, 2025, the man punched his spouse and threatened to kill her. The man was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly.

