Police Blotter – Sept 26.25

FAIL TO ATTEND

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 25, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with appearance notice. It is alleged on June 2, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend the Cornwall Police Service for fingerprinting and failed to present herself. On Aug. 25, 2025, she was located by a CPS officer who was dealing with a separate matter. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Oct. 2, 2025.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 25, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on July 24, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Aug. 25, 2025, police were advised that the accused was currently at the parole office. He was located by a CPS officer, and the warrant was executed. The man was held for a bail hearing.

ESCAPE LAWFUL CUSTODY

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 25, 2025, and charged with escape lawful custody. It is alleged on July 9, 2025, the youth attempted to escape custody at the Cornwall Courthouse. The CPS was contacted, and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 25, 2025, the individual was charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He was remanded in custody to appear in court at a later date.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 25, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking and fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on Aug. 17, 2025, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not attend a specific address. She was also bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on Aug. 17, 2025, the woman attended the residence she was prohibited from visiting. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 25, 2025, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Oct. 2, 2025.

MISCHIEF, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – A 46-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 26, 2025, and charged with mischief – destroys or damages property as well as assault causing bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle. In the early morning hours of Aug. 26, 2025, police responded to an intimate partner violence call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman damaged her spouse’s property and choked the man. She was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was held for a bail hearing.

