Police Blotter – Sept 5.25

A 27-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Sept. 3, 2025, and charged with the following:

Two counts of fail to comply with probation order

Domestic assault causing bodily harm

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm – domestic

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

On Sept. 3, 2025, members of the Cornwall Police Service responded to a threat’s complaint and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on this date, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not possess any weapons as defined by the Criminal Code. It is also alleged she bit her ex-boyfriend, threatened to stab him with an edged weapon and made a slashing motion toward the man.

The woman was located by members of the CPS. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, ASSAULT, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on Sept. 3, 2025, and charged with the following:

Two counts of fail to comply with youth sentence order

Assault

Two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

It is alleged on June 20, 2025, the youth was bound by a sentence order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the youth assaulted an individual known to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on Aug. 11, 2025, the youth was bound by a youth sentence order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the youth made threats to two individuals known to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On Sept. 3, 2025, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth was later released to appear in court at a later date.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – A 48-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Sept. 3, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants.

It is alleged on June 3, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprinting and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. It is also alleged on July 24, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A second warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Sept. 3, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was dealing with a separate matter. The warrants were executed, and he was released to appear in court on Oct. 7, 2025.

