Police Blotter – September 2, 2025

FAIL TO COMPLY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 29, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking and domestic assault. It is alleged on Aug. 23, 2025, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not communicate with her ex-boyfriend. It is also alleged on this date, the woman was in contact with her ex-boyfriend and punched him several times. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 29, 2025, the woman attended Cornwall Police Service headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 55-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 29, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of theft under $5,000 – shoplifting. It is alleged on July 18, 2025, the man was bound by two separate probation orders, each with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Marlborough Street business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. On Aug. 29, 2025, police responded to an unwanted person complaint and an investigation ensued. The man was located, the warrant was executed and he was charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, UNLAWFULLY IN DWELLING HOUSE

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 29, 2025, and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with undertaking

Unlawfully in dwelling house

Assault

On Aug. 29, 2025, members of the CPS responded to a neighbour dispute, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged Aug. 29, 2025, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not be outside her residence with the presence of alcohol. It is also alleged on this date, the woman was under the influence of alcohol, entered her neighbour’s residence without permission and assaulted the individual. Police located the woman. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 30, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Aug. 26, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On Aug. 30, 2025, the woman was located by CPS officers. The warrant was executed, and she was released to appear in court on Oct. 7, 2025.

FAIL TO COMPLY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 43-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 31, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with release order and domestic assault. In the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 2025, police were dispatched to a dropped 9-1-1 call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by release order with the relevant condition to not contact his ex-girlfriend. It is also alleged on this date, the man was in contact with his ex-girlfriend and assaulted the woman. He was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing.

USE OF CREDIT CARD, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR PURPOSE OF TRAFFICKING

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 31, 2025, and charged with the following:

Use of credit card

Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

On Aug. 14, 2025, police were contacted in regard a theft from motor vehicle complaint, where the individual’s wallet was stolen. It is alleged in the early morning hours of Aug. 14, 2025, the woman made fraudulent transactions with the individual’s credit card and was in possession of property obtained by crime. In the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 2025, the woman was located by police during a traffic stop. She was taken into custody, and further investigation revealed the woman was in possession of cocaine, packaging material and cash. She was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, ASSAULT, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR PURPOSE OF TRAFFICKING, POSSESSION PROPERTY/PROCEEDS OBTAINED BY CRIME, FRAUD

Cornwall, ON – A 51-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 31, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with probation orderAssault

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000Fraud under $5,000

It is alleged on July 21, 2024, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, she assaulted her ex-spouse. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. In the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 2025, the woman was located by police during a traffic stop. She was taken into custody, and further investigation revealed the woman was in possession of cocaine, packaging material, cash and several cheques. The warrant was executed, she was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, IDENTITY FRAUD

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old woman from Akwesasne was arrested on Aug. 31, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (identity fraud). In the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 2025, police conducted a traffic stop and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged she gave police a false name. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Oct. 7, 2025.

BREAK AND ENTER

Cornwall, ON – A 24-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 31, 2025, and charged with break and enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence. In the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 2025, police were dispatched to a break and enter in progress call, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman broke into an individual’s garage. She was later located by a CPS officer. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Oct. 7, 2025.

MISCHIEF, ASSAULT WITH WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 31, 2025, and charged with mischief – destroys or damages property as well as assault with a weapon. On Aug. 31, 2025, members of the CPS responded to a family dispute in progress, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the youth damaged her mother’s property and threw several objects at the woman. The youth was located by police. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice act and released to appear in court at a later date.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 61-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 31, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on Aug. 31, 2025, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not communicate with his ex-spouse. It is also alleged on this date, the man communicated with his ex-spouse via a social media application. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was later located by police. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 43-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 31, 2025, and charged with domestic assault. On Aug. 31, members of the CPS were dispatched to a disturbance complaint, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend. He was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC MISCHIEF, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old man from Ingleside was arrested on Aug. 31, 2025, and charged with domestic mischief and domestic assault. It is alleged on Aug. 31, 2025, the man damaged his ex-spouse’s property and assaulted the woman. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was later released to appear in court on Sept. 23, 2025.

WARRANT, POSSESSION PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Sept. 1, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. It is alleged on June 16, 2025, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. In the early morning hours of Sept. 1, 2025, a member of the CPS conducted a traffic stop in the area of Third Street East and Gloucester Street, and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man was in possession of a stolen license plate. The warrant was executed, the man was charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Oct. 7, 2025.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Sept. 1, 2025, and charged with domestic assault. On Sept. 1, 2025, police responded to a disturbance and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the woman assaulted her spouse. She was located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was released to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2025.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on Sept. 1, 2025, and charged with assault. It is alleged on Sept. 1, 2025, the youth assaulted an individual known to him at a local park. An off-duty Special Constable with the CPS observed the incident and called police headquarters. CPS officers subsequently located the youth. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and released to appear in court at a later date.

Later on Sept. 1, 2025, police responded to an assault complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged that upon returning home, the youth assaulted his grandmother/guardian. He was once again located by police, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The youth was held or a bail hearing.

