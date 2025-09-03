Police Blotter – September 3.25

A 32-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Sept. 2, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with the following:

Theft under $5,000

Fail to comply with release order

Mischief under $5,000

Fail to attend

It is alleged on Aug. 11, 2025, the woman attended a Thirteenth Street West gas station, fueled her motor vehicle and left the business without making an attempt to pay. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

It is also alleged on Aug. 16, 2025, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to reside at a specific address. It is alleged on this date, the woman damaged the property of an individual known to her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation also revealed the woman was found not to be residing at the specific address on record.

Furthermore, it is alleged on Aug. 25, 2025, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A second warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Sept. 2, 2025, a Cornwall Police Service officer observed the woman operating her motor vehicle and subsequently conducted a traffic stop in the area of Second Street East. The warrant was executed, she was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 24-year-old man from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on June 18, 2025, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to the CPS every week. It is also alleged on this date, he failed to report to police. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Sept. 2, 2025, the man was located by police at the courthouse. The warrant was executed and he was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 57-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Sept. 2, 2025, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on March 1, 2024, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Sept. 2, 2025, the man was taken into custody by members of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and subsequently turned over to the CPS. The warrant was executed, and he was held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING, ASSAULT WITH INTENT TO RESIST ARREST

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Sept. 2, 2025, and charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting as well as assault with intent to resist arrest. It is alleged on Sept. 2, 2025, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. It is also alleged the man punched the store’s Loss Prevention Officer (LPO) in the head. Two off-duty OPP officers assisted the LPO, and police were contacted. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was later released to appear in court on Oct. 7, 2025.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – A 53-year-old man from Akwesasne was arrested on Sept. 2, 2025, and charged with operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code. On Sept. 2, 2025, the man was taken into custody by members of the CBSA and subsequently turned over to the CPS. It is alleged on this date, the man was operating a motor vehicle while under a driving prohibition. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Oct. 16, 2025.

CALLS FOR SERVICE: There were 82 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today).

CRIME PLOT: To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS MISSION: In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.