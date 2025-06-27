Police Board Hears Annual Report

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall Police Service (CPS) Chief Shawna Spowart presented the 2024 Annual Report to the Cornwall Police Services Board on Thursday, June 19, 2025, during a morning meeting held at City Hall. The presentation detailed a range of initiatives, partnerships, and community-focused policing strategies implemented over the past year.

“This past year marked our first full year since 2019 that we were no longer operating under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chief Spowart, who read from her official message in the report. “Public trust and confidence form the foundation of effective policing.”

Chief Spowart emphasized youth engagement as a major priority. “Rebuilding relationships with young people became a key focus this year,” she noted, highlighting the Youth in Policing Initiative (YIPI) as one of the year’s successes. The program employed eight local youth and provided skills, mentorship, and insight into law enforcement.

The report also addressed road safety, noting 1,295 collisions in 2024, and celebrated the seizure of $1.3 million in cocaine and over $300,000 in cash through “Project Resurrection.” CPS also reported 278 “fail to remain” collisions, and increases in warnings issued and pedestrian-involved incidents. Transparency and accountability efforts included the rollout of body-worn cameras for frontline officers.

The presentation included updates on core pillars such as community engagement-highlighting events like Bikes & Badges, the CPS Open House, Santa’s Street Hockey Challenge, and the Youth Symposium. CPS also leveraged more than $1.9 million in grant funding to support programs targeting crime prevention, mental health, and road safety.

Amanda Brisson, Chair of the CPS Board, had a statement published in the report. “I am proud that we have such a dedicated team that is working through the new police act,” said Brisson. “With your help and support, we will continue to make Cornwall a safe place to live, work and raise our families.”

The report also underscored ongoing efforts to secure a new police facility to meet the needs of Cornwall’s growing population.