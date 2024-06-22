Police chase down suspect after crash

June 22, 2024 — Changed at 17 h 26 min on June 22, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Police chase down suspect after crash

Fassifern was the scene of  a massive police operation earlier today as Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers converged on County Road 34 northwest of Alexandria after the driver of a stolen vehicle lost control, entered a wooded area and fled on foot.

OPP Emergency Response Team members, OPP Canine and a Remotely Piloted Aerial System (drone) are conducting a search.

At last report, an arrest had not been made.

Anyone in the area seeing anything or anyone suspicious, is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. In any life-threatening situation, always call 9-1-1. Do not approach the individual.

Witnesses say the driver of the vehicle was travelling southbound on 34 when it veered into the northbound lane, narrowly missed hitting another vehicle head-on before entering a stand of cedar trees. The driver exited the vehicle, blooded but not seriously injured, according to witnesses.

Later witnesses say they saw heavily armed officers surrounding an area where they said the suspect was hunkering in the bush.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Suspects sought
Local News

Suspects sought

Police are looking for two men who approached a young girl who was walking on Sandfield Avenue in Alexandria at around 4:35 p.m. April 17. Two men in a vehicle left the…

OPP investigating after missing man’s body found in truck
Local News

OPP investigating after missing man’s body found in truck

The Ontario Provincial Police is conducting an investigation after the body of a man reported missing near Summerstown April 24 was…

Local News

Man arrested at high school

A 35-year-old Scarborough man has been arrested after a man wielding an edged weapon threatened several people at Holy Trinity Catholic School in South Glengarry shortly before…