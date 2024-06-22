Police chase down suspect after crash

Fassifern was the scene of a massive police operation earlier today as Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers converged on County Road 34 northwest of Alexandria after the driver of a stolen vehicle lost control, entered a wooded area and fled on foot.

OPP Emergency Response Team members, OPP Canine and a Remotely Piloted Aerial System (drone) are conducting a search.

At last report, an arrest had not been made.

Anyone in the area seeing anything or anyone suspicious, is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. In any life-threatening situation, always call 9-1-1. Do not approach the individual.

Witnesses say the driver of the vehicle was travelling southbound on 34 when it veered into the northbound lane, narrowly missed hitting another vehicle head-on before entering a stand of cedar trees. The driver exited the vehicle, blooded but not seriously injured, according to witnesses.

Later witnesses say they saw heavily armed officers surrounding an area where they said the suspect was hunkering in the bush.