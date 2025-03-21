Police conduct complaints rise in 2024 

March 21, 2025 — Changed at 13 h 43 min on March 14, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
Cornwall Police Chief Shawna Spowart. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The number of complaints filed against the Cornwall Police Service increased from 16 to 27 between 2023 and 2024.

At the most recent Police Service Board meeting, Chief of Police Shawna Spowart explained that 18 of the complaints were screened out by the Law Enforcement Complaints Agency (LECA).

“In terms of complaints, we had two use-of-force complaints compared to six last year,” Spowart said. “We also had five complaints related to interactions with the public, which include concerns about abusive language, public trust, or neglect of health and safety — down from nine the previous year.”

There were also six complaints regarding failure to perform duties, consistent with 2023 figures, and no Special Investigations Unit (SIU) cases in 2024, compared to three the previous year.

Additionally, the report noted two internal complaints initiated by the Chief’s Office, down from three in 2023.

Recognizing the complexity of the data, Spowart indicated plans to refine how these reports are presented. “We’re looking at revamping this format to provide more meaning behind the numbers,” she said.

The board received the report without further discussion.

