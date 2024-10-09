Police Hosts Annual Kids, Cops and Fishing Event

The Cornwall Police Service held its annual Kids, Cops and Fishing event on Saturday, October 5, at Marina 200, welcoming approximately 30 local youth for a morning event. The young participants fished along the east bank, learning the basics of angling. The scent of earthworms mingled with the crisp autumn air as youth prepared to cast their lines into the shimmering water.

Cst. Pat Huygen explained the event’s purpose, stating, “We give kids fishing rods they can take home, allowing them to go fishing on their own later.” He added, “For many, this is their first experience fishing, and it’s rewarding to see their reactions when they catch their first fish.”

Participants also enjoyed a thrilling ride on an RCMP boat. The sleek black police boat glided effortlessly across the sparkling blue water, filled with delighted children in blue and yellow life jackets.

Huygen highlighted the collaborative effort, mentioning, “This event is made successful by many people working together, volunteers and a committee, and sponsorship from local businesses and organizations.” Sponsors included Tight Line Tackle, Peavey Mart, the Cornwall Police Association, the Senior Cornwall Police Association, the Police Services Board, Aniss and Darron of the Tim Hortons on Brookdale, the Police Association of Ontario, and the Optimist Club, which provided a BBQ for participants.