Help sought in fatal collision investigation

The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation of a fatal collision that claimed the life of a motorcyclist July 6 in Summerstown.
The incident occurred at around 8:55 p.m. on County Road 2 at Brodeur Road.
The OPP is looking to identify a black Honda sedan (Civic or Accord) that was seen in the area around the time of the collision and may have been involved.
If you have any information, dashcam, or surveillance footage that could assist the investigation, please contact SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference E250891764, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
A 23-year-old Quebec man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding left the road and entered a ditch. He later succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a regional trauma centre.