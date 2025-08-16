Help sought in fatal collision investigation

The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation of a fatal collision that claimed the life of a motorcyclist July 6 in Summerstown.

The incident occurred at around 8:55 p.m. on County Road 2 at Brodeur Road.

The OPP is looking to identify a black Honda sedan (Civic or Accord) that was seen in the area around the time of the collision and may have been involved.