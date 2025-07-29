Police investigate drowning that claimed life of 3-year-old

Police investigate drowning that claimed life of 3-year-old

The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the drowning of a three-year-old child July 26 at the Mille Roches beach in Long Sault.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., emergency services responded to a call reporting that a young child had no vital signs, and that off-duty medical professionals were conducting resuscitation efforts.

As resuscitation efforts continued, Cornwall-SD&G Paramedics Services rushed the child to hospital under OPP escort with assistance from the Cornwall Police Service. Despite the resuscitation efforts, the child was later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the three-year-old victim is not being released, out of respect for the family’s privacy.

The OPP would like to thank members of the public who provided assistance. If you have any information that could aid the investigation, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

