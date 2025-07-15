Police requesting assistance

Seaway News

The Cornwall Police Service is looking for public assistance to help identify three males who were involved in a recent break and enter.

The incident took place in the City of Cornwall’s west end at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025. The individuals broke into an establishment and damaged property.

If you have information that can assist police, please contact Cst. Panetta by email atpanetta.c@cornwallpolice.com. You may also share information anonymously by contacting Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).