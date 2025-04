The Cornwall Police Service is looking to speak with two individuals who were travelling eastbound on Tollgate Road West and may have witnessed a motor vehicle collision that occurred April 16 at approximately 11:47 a.m.

The individuals were driving behind a blue Chevrolet Tahoe, which was involved in the collision.

If you can assist police with its investigation, please contact Sgt. Jason Mines at 613-933-5000 ext. 2739 or Sgt. Pat Depratto at 613-933-5000 ext. 2734.