Police Support Mental Health Awareness

January 29, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 05 min on January 23, 2025
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Police Support Mental Health Awareness
Ashley McAteer, from the Cornwall Police Service Records Department, holds a sign with the message, "Make your mental health a priority." (Photo : submitted photo)

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) demonstrated its support for mental health awareness on Bell Let’s Talk Day by sharing positive messages from officers and staff on social media. The campaign encourages conversations about mental health, aiming to reduce stigma and promote resources for those in need.

The CPS post highlighted the availability of local and national crisis resources, including the Mental Health Crisis Line and the Suicide Crisis Helpline. Bell Let’s Talk, an annual initiative, focuses on fighting stigma, improving access to care, supporting research, and promoting workplace mental health.

Deputy Chief Vince Foy emphasized the importance of the initiative. “Bell Let’s Talk encourages all Canadians to talk about mental health and to take action, to create positive change and reduce stigma around this subject. Police employees are regular human beings that are often exposed to mental health issues and traumatic events in our community. That’s why the Cornwall Police Service is committed to ensuring the mental well-being of our employees through our various support services. A healthy workforce will lead to better outcomes for the community,” he stated.

“There’s no shame in asking for help, and I would encourage anyone who feels the need to seek out help,” said Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale, who recommended donating to a locally based organization on social media. “If you are so able, I would strongly encourage you to make a donation to the CMHA Champlain East, our local chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association,” he added.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Council Supports $20M Application for Benson Centre Expansion
Local News

Council Supports $20M Application for Benson Centre Expansion

Cornwall City Council has approved the City’s application for the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund - Stream 2 to…

Dress Purple Day Supports Child Welfare
Local News

Dress Purple Day Supports Child Welfare

Cornwall and SDG joined communities across Ontario in celebrating Dress Purple Day, a campaign dedicated to raising awareness aboutcommunity supports and services accessible…

Local News

“Urgent need to support community health workers”

The following is an open letter from Le Centre de santé communautaire de l'Estrie. Ontario's community health sector is the backbone…