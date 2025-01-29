Police Support Mental Health Awareness

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) demonstrated its support for mental health awareness on Bell Let’s Talk Day by sharing positive messages from officers and staff on social media. The campaign encourages conversations about mental health, aiming to reduce stigma and promote resources for those in need.

The CPS post highlighted the availability of local and national crisis resources, including the Mental Health Crisis Line and the Suicide Crisis Helpline. Bell Let’s Talk, an annual initiative, focuses on fighting stigma, improving access to care, supporting research, and promoting workplace mental health.

Deputy Chief Vince Foy emphasized the importance of the initiative. “Bell Let’s Talk encourages all Canadians to talk about mental health and to take action, to create positive change and reduce stigma around this subject. Police employees are regular human beings that are often exposed to mental health issues and traumatic events in our community. That’s why the Cornwall Police Service is committed to ensuring the mental well-being of our employees through our various support services. A healthy workforce will lead to better outcomes for the community,” he stated.

“There’s no shame in asking for help, and I would encourage anyone who feels the need to seek out help,” said Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale, who recommended donating to a locally based organization on social media. “If you are so able, I would strongly encourage you to make a donation to the CMHA Champlain East, our local chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association,” he added.