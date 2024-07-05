Pollinator Workshop an Opportunity to Bee Smart

July 5, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Pollinator Workshop an Opportunity to Bee Smart
Members of OPG, the River Institute, and families before the start of a workshop. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

On June 22, The River Institute, in collaboration with Ontario Power Generation (OPG), held The Power of Pollinators Workshop at the newly opened Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre Gardens. The event attractedpollinator lovers, bug catchers, and nature enthusiasts.

“Today is our first of four summer workshops planned with The River Institute,” said Matt Mulvihill, Corporate Relations Officer at OPG. “Families have the opportunity to work with River Institute biologists and educators, collect insects and pollinators, and explore our gardens. It’s a great chance to interact with the environment and learn about pollinators.”

Dr. Brian Hickey, Research Scientist and Education Program Leader at The River Institute, emphasized the importance of the workshop. “Pollinators are under threat and are crucial for many of our crops. We’re exploring native plant and pollinator gardens, catching insects, and learning about them in our lab before releasing them.”

The workshop, through hands-on learning, taught children and families about pollinators’ role in ecosystems.

