Polling temporarily disrupted, Friday classes cancelled after fire
Sacred Heart Catholic School on 1500 Cumberland Street in Cornwall (Photo : Photo: Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario)

A fire at Sacred Heart Catholic School late Thursday afternoon prompted the closure of classes for students in Kindergarten through Grade 8 on Friday, February 28.

In a statement to parents, guardians, and caregivers, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario confirmed that fire services and board staff remain on-site assessing the extent of the damage and necessary cleanup efforts.

As a precautionary measure, Sacred Heart students in Grades K-6 and St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School (CSS) Intermediate students in Grades 7-8 will remain home while the assessment and restoration continue. However, classes for Grades 9-12 at St. Joseph’s will proceed as scheduled.

The fire also temporarily impacted the polling station located at Sacred Heart Catholic School, forcing it to close for about an hour before reopening, according to an Elections Ontario representative on the phone. Voting continued uninterrupted afterward until the scheduled closing time of 9 p.m.

