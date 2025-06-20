Pop In This Weekend

Seaway News

CORPUS CHRISTI SUNDAY @ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter. Sun. June 22 10am, procession of the Blessed Sacrament and mass. 11:30am Social-BBQ, beer garden, crown & anchor, bouncy castle, bake sale and music.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND TEDDY BEAR PICNIC. ..St Mary’s Centre Williamstown Sun. June 22 from 9-12:30. Fundraiser to help with keeping up the centre. Everyone is welcome!

RUN FOR CORNWALL on Sat., June 22 at 9 AM at the Lion’s Club Bandshell. This community-focused event is proudly in support of the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation. With options including a 5K Run, 3K Run, and 1K Family Walk, the event welcomes participants of all ages and abilities. Info or to register or donate: info@runforcornwall.ca

SUMMER PICNIC – Sun., June 22nd, 12:30pm. Sir John Johnson Manor House, 19692 William St., Williamstown. Hosted by St. Lawrence Branch, United Empire Loyalists’ Assoc. of Canada. Bring a lunch and chair. RSVP junethel17@gmail.com or 613-938-2455

MEMORIAL SERVICE for the Paul’s Hill Cemetery Avonmore will be held on Sun. June 22 at 7 pm at the Cemetery. Please bring your own chair, in case of rain the Service will be held in St. James’ United Church in Avonmore.

50+ COMMUNITY CLUB MONTHLY REGULAR EUCHRE is on Sat. June 21 at St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 12 noon start. Cash prizes, Door Prize, Snacks and Sandwiches available. Info Betty 613-984-1431.

SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER presented by the Lost Villages Lions Club on Sat. June 21 from 4-7 pm at South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd. Silent auction. Free will offering. Our Local Fire Rescue team needs a new boat that will operate in both summer and winter. Let’s help them reach their goal. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818. Reg at 613-537-9701.

THE AHMADIYYA MUSLIM YOUTH ASSOCIATION’S ANNUAL FUNDRAISER will take place June 22 at the Lions Club bandshell in Lamoureux Park. This year’s proceeds will go to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation. Sign up at https://raceroster.com/events/2025/101720/run-for-cornwall-2025