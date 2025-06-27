Pop In This Weekend

June 27, 2025
Pop In This Weekend

Seaway News

FISH FRY at Christ Church Seaway at 2 Bethune Ave. in Long Sault on Fri. July 4. Two sittings at 5pm and 6 pm. Take out also available. New Zealand Cod & Chips, fries, coleslaw, baked beans, dessert, beverage. Call Joanne to reserve a spot: 613-534-2878

ST LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.  Call 613-936-6060.  Our next euchre is Wed., July 9th.

ST LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. July 15th  from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor . 

CANADA DAY BREAKFAST on Tues. July 1 at North Stormont Place in Avonmore from 8:30 to 10:30.  Everyone Welcome. Breakfast hosted by Roxborough Agricultural Society. Part of the Avonmore Canada Day Activities.

12TH ANNUAL CAR SHOW on Sat. July 12th at the Cornwall Township Lions Club, 17413 McPhail Road, St Andrews West (Bonville). Free admission. Breakfast 8-11am, BBQ lunch 12-3pm. Vendors, raffles, grab bags, prices for participants. Registration 8am-noon, judging 12:30-2pm, presentations 3-4pm. Info: Marland 613-936-3625. Sponsored by Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

