Pop in this Weekend

Seaway News

FISH FRY at Christ Church Seaway at 2 Bethune Ave. in Long Sault on Fri. July 4. Two sittings at 5pm and 6 pm. Take out also available. New Zealand Cod & Chips, fries, coleslaw, baked beans, dessert, beverage. Call Joanne to reserve a spot: 613-534-2878

ST LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Call 613-936-6060. Our next euchre is Wed., July 9th.

ST LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. July 15th from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

CANADA DAY BREAKFAST on Tues. July 1 at North Stormont Place in Avonmore from 8:30 to 10:30. Everyone Welcome. Breakfast hosted by Roxborough Agricultural Society. Part of the Avonmore Canada Day Activities.

VICTORIAN TEA AND JURIED FLOWER SHOW is being held July 5 by the Williamstown Green Thumbs. New location, this year only, is at the Exhibition Hall where flowers and photos will be displayed; tea will be served in the Heritage Hall 2-4 pm next door. Please enter the Fair Grounds from Warren Street and park in that area. Free Will Donation. Everyone welcome… including those who may smell like horse!

12TH ANNUAL CAR SHOW on Sat. July 12th at the Cornwall Township Lions Club, 17413 McPhail Road, St Andrews West (Bonville). Free admission. Breakfast 8-11am, BBQ lunch 12-3pm. Vendors, raffles, grab bags, prices for participants. Registration 8am-noon, judging 12:30-2pm, presentations 3-4pm. Info: Marland 613-936-3625. Sponsored by Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

JULY CEILIDHS: Join us for our four July Ceilidhs at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown on Tuesday evenings at 7 pm. The dates are: July 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th. We promise refreshments and fun!