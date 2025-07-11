Pop in this Weekend

Seaway News

SUMMER SOCIAL at Sir John Johnson Manor House on Wed. July 16th at 6:30 pm. Local entertainment and delicious food. 19692 William St., South Glengarry.

FUNDRAISING CONCERT/DANCE at the Morrisburg Legion on Sat., July 19th from 7-10 pm featuring Diamond’s Edge Band, a talented size piece group know for their covers of classic rock and soft rock hits from the 70’s and 80’s.

JOIN US TO CELEBRATE PRIDE SUNDAY AT KNOX ST. PAUL’S UNITED CHURCH – JULY 13. A beautiful opportunity to come together and celebrate the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Knox St. Paul’s United Church (800 12th St E, Cornwall) 10 am. Refreshments will follow the service, offering a chance to connect and socialize.

12TH ANNUAL CAR SHOW on Sat. July 12th at the Cornwall Township Lions Club, 17413 McPhail Road, St Andrews West (Bonville). Free admission. Breakfast 8-11am, BBQ lunch 12-3pm. Vendors, raffles, grab bags, prices for participants. Registration 8am-noon, judging 12:30-2pm, presentations 3-4pm. Info: Marland 613-936-3625. Sponsored by Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

JULY CEILIDHS: Join us for our four July Ceilidhs at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown on Tuesday evenings at 7 pm. The dates are: July 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th. We promise refreshments and fun!

ST LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. July 15th from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .