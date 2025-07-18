Pop In This Weekend

July 18, 2025
Pop In This Weekend

Seaway News

FUNDRAISING CONCERT/DANCE at the Morrisburg Legion on Sat., July 19th from 7-10 pm featuring Diamond’s Edge Band, a talented size piece group know for their covers of classic rock and soft rock hits from the 70’s and 80’s.

JULY CEILIDHS: Join us for our four July Ceilidhs at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown on Tuesday evenings at 7 pm. The dates are: July 22nd and 29th. We promise refreshments and fun!

EUCHRE PARTY at Cornwall Township Lions Club at 17413 McPhail Road on Wed., July 23 at 7 pm. 10 games played, light lunch, $5 entry. Contact Roly 613-360-3584.

WADDINGTON SUMMER CONCERT SERIES at the Island View Park in Waddington NY. Every Friday from 6:30-8:30 pm from July 4th until August 22nd come experience a vibrant atmosphere of music and entertainment. Rain or shine. On July 18th we welcome Double Axel and on July 25th we will feature Dirtroad Ruckus featuring “modern country” music. Info: Waddingtonconcertseries.com and on WCS Facebook page.

