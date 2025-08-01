Pop In This Weekend

August 1, 2025
Pop In This Weekend

Seaway News

KIRKIN’ O’ THE TARTAN at St. Columba Presbyterian Church,  20950 Laggan Glenelg Rd., Kirk Hill, Dalkeith on Sun., Aug 3 at  2 p.m.   Contact: 613-678-5805. Guest speaker: Allan J. MacDonald, Glengarry County Archivist. Entertainment: MacLeod Fiddlers, Grace Morris Armstrong and  Quigley Highlander Pipes and Drums.

CORNWALL KINSMEN FARMERS MARKET every Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM at St. Lawrence College – rain or shine.  Over 40 vendors each week.

SPAGHETTI  FUNDRAISER:  on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on August 29th  at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and  4-6:30 pm.

WADDINGTON SUMMER CONCERT SERIES at the Island View Park in Waddington NY. Every Friday from 6:30-8:30 pm from July 4th until August 22nd come experience a vibrant atmosphere of music and entertainment. Rain or shine. On Aug 1st and 8th Homecoming, SFM presents a 4 hour concert. On Aug 15th we welcome back “Leave Those Kids Alone”. Info: Waddingtonconcertseries.com and on WCS Facebook page.

