Pop in this Weekend

Seaway News

KIRKIN’ O’ THE TARTAN at St. Columba Presbyterian Church, 20950 Laggan Glenelg Rd., Kirk Hill, Dalkeith on Sun., Aug 3 at 2 p.m. Contact: 613-678-5805. Guest speaker: Allan J. MacDonald, Glengarry County Archivist. Entertainment: MacLeod Fiddlers, Grace Morris Armstrong and Quigley Highlander Pipes and Drums.

CORNWALL KINSMEN FARMERS MARKET every Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM at St. Lawrence College – rain or shine. Over 40 vendors each week.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on August 29th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

WADDINGTON SUMMER CONCERT SERIES at the Island View Park in Waddington NY. Every Friday from 6:30-8:30 pm from July 4th until August 22nd come experience a vibrant atmosphere of music and entertainment. Rain or shine. On Aug 1st and 8th Homecoming, SFM presents a 4 hour concert. On Aug 15th we welcome back “Leave Those Kids Alone”. Info: Waddingtonconcertseries.com and on WCS Facebook page.