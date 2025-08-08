Pop in This Weekend

August 8, 2025 at 10 h 00 min
CORNWALL KINSMEN FARMERS MARKET every Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM at St. Lawrence College – rain or shine.  Over 40 vendors each week.

SPAGHETTI  FUNDRAISER:  on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on August 29th  at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and  4-6:30 pm.

WADDINGTON SUMMER CONCERT SERIES at the Island View Park in Waddington NY. Every Friday from 6:30-8:30 pm until August 22nd come experience a vibrant atmosphere of music and entertainment. Rain or shine. On Aug 8th Homecoming, SFM presents a 4 hour concert. On Aug 15th we welcome back “Leave Those Kids Alone”. On August 15th, WCS audience is ecstatic to welcome back Leave Those Kids Alone, for a 3-hour concertIf you caught them last year, you know that these young musicians are immensely talented and are on their way to a professional career.  Info: Waddingtonconcertseries.com and on WCS Facebook page.

KINSMEN COMMUNITY RESIDENCE SUMMER BASH – Aug 16 from 7pm-midnight at the ANAF, 14 Marlborough St. Music by “Shake the Tree”, light lunch, raffles, auctions, 50/50 draws. Should be a great time. Everyone welcome to this fundraiser. Tickets: 613-938-3378 ext 3 or at Fence Depot, Bicycle World or ANAF Club.

