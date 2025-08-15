Pop in This Weekend

Seaway News

DOORS OPEN AT ST. COLUMBAN’S CHURCH on Sat. Aug. 16 from 9am-2pm at 36 Fourth St. West. There will be tours of the third St. Columban’s church built in 1896 and there will also be talks about the story of St. Columban’s parish founded in 1829. Everyone is invited to attend. Info: 613-930-1655 or 613-933-8353.

2025 ST. ANDREWS WEST COMMUNITY FEST will be held on Sat. Aug. 16 in St. Andrews West (approx. 10 Km north of Cornwall on Hwy 138) from 8am-7pm. A Pancake Breakfast will be served from 8-10am. Kids Zone, youth talent show, vendors, all-day music entertainment on the main stage, great food offered by Viva Montreal, hourly gift draws and a fashion show in the church Hall at 1pm. Admission is by Freewill Donations. Info: Earle at 613-363-8884. Sponsored by St. Andrews Knights of Columbus Council 10416.

WADDINGTON SUMMER CONCERT SERIES at the Island View Park in Waddington NY. Every Friday from 6:30-8:30 pm until August 22nd come experience a vibrant atmosphere of music and entertainment. Rain or shine. On Aug 15th we welcome back “Leave Those Kids Alone”. On August 15th, WCS audience is ecstatic to welcome back Leave Those Kids Alone, for a 3-hour concert. If you caught them last year, you know that these young musicians are immensely talented and are on their way to a professional career. Info: Waddingtonconcertseries.com and on WCS Facebook page.

KINSMEN COMMUNITY RESIDENCE SUMMER BASH – Aug 16 from 7pm-midnight at the ANAF, 14 Marlborough St. Music by “Shake the Tree”, light lunch, raffles, auctions, 50/50 draws. Should be a great time. Everyone welcome to this fundraiser. Tickets: 613-938-3378 ext 3 or at Fence Depot, Bicycle World or ANAF Club.

GRAVEL HILL- SUNDAY MORNING WORSHIP services for the Avonmore/Finch/Gravel Hill Presbyterian Pastoral Charge will be held at 10:30 am in the Gravel Hill Church for the month of August except on August 31st. Everyone is most welcome.