Poppy Sales Support Local Veterans
Andrew and Elizabeth Doyon, members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297, Cornwall, proudly support the 2024 National Poppy Campaign with a booth at Cornwall Square, raising funds to assist veterans in need. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 in Cornwall launched its 2024 National Poppy Campaign last week, marked by a Flag Raising Ceremony and the symbolic exchange of poppies between Mayor Justin Towndale and LegionPresident Marvin Plumadore. Cornwall’s City Hall is flying the “Lest We Forget” flag as part of the tribute.

Branch 297 has stocked up on poppy-related merchandise, including T-shirts, hats, pins, and lawn signs, now available for purchase to support veterans. In addition, a booth at Cornwall Square is reaching out to the public to promote the campaign.

“It’s poppy season again, and we’re here to support the veterans in any way we can,” said Elizabeth Doyon, a Legion member selling poppies at the Cornwall Square. “All the funds from the campaign go directly to help veterans. We’ve already been here an hour, and we’re seeing a lot of support.”

As Remembrance Day approaches on November 11, the Royal Canadian Legion encourages everyone to wear a poppy and pause to honour thesacrifices of Canada’s veterans.

