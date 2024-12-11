“Portraits of the Past” theme of Lancaster parade

December 11, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 51 min on December 10, 2024
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
This iconic red truck with Christmas tree presented by Trillium Ridge Farm was one of the highlights of the Santas Claus parade in Lancaster Sunday. “Portraits of the Past” was the theme of the event. (Photo : Kim Burton Schram)

The Lancaster Christmas Parade, presented by the Lancaster Firefighters Association Saturday, began with an amazing flypast of hundreds of snow geese and continued with a great daytime parade through the village.

Lancaster has celebrated the tradition of a Santa Claus Parade for over 40 years. This year’s theme, “Portraits of Our Past,” reflected the recent wall murals installed in the village and encouraged creativity from those who took part.

Onlookers enjoyed floats decorated to look like country homes with family gathered around a cozy fire or horse- drawn sleigh rides. There were people dressed in Victorian era clothing. The Williamstown Fair Ambassador Kaylee Massia waved to the crowds. There was a beautiful vintage truck from Trillium Ridge Farm bringing to life the iconic image of the Christmas tree arriving home in the old red pickup truck. Of course, there were other eras reflected in the floats, some with vintage snowmobiles and others, the newest 4×4 vehicles decked out in blow-up floats, belting out the Charlie Brown Christmas theme. There were equestrian groups with horses in festive blankets, garland and lights, along with landscape construction equipment helping to give the reindeer some flight. The Grinch was seen driving a tractor and there was even a sheep wearing a knitted stocking cap. Everyone’s interpretation of the theme made for a crowd-pleasing parade.

The South Glengarry Fire Department displayed rescue equipment and Sparky the Fire Dog was once again popular with the children. Of course, Santa’s arrival was the peak of excitement for everyone, young and old. From his beautiful antique sleigh pulled by leaping reindeer to his rich red suit trimmed with fur, Santa captured the traditional look from vintage images of years gone by. Lancaster’s community spirit showed in the great efforts by all those who participated in the parade.

