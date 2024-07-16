Possession of Molotov cocktail charge

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Brandon Lessard, 30, of Cornwall, with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and one count of possession of incendiary material. June 28, police responded to a suspicious person complaint and found the man was allegedly testing a Molotov cocktail in an attempt to commit a criminal offence.

On July 15, 2024, the man was located by police. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

4 shoplifting charges

A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was charged July 15 with four counts of shoplifting. It is alleged the accused July 1, 5, 12 and 13, stole merchandise from a Second Street East business.