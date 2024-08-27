Possession of weapons and stolen motorbike

A 33-year-old Cornwall man was arrested Aug. 23 by the Cornwall Police Service and charged with possession of weapons contrary to a prohibition order, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a release order.

It is alleged Aug. 6, he disobeyed a restraining order and was observed by police to be in possession of a stolen motorcycle. During the arrest, police also found the suspect to be was in possession of edged weapons. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Theft charges

Dana Cayer, 23, of Cornwall, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with seven counts of illegal use of a credit card, theft, possession of property obtained by crime and fail to comply with a probation order. It is alleged Aug. 9, the woman stole a purse and used the person’s credit card for several purchases.

Assault

A 27-year-old Cornwall man was charged Aug. 24 with two counts of domestic assault, mischief, failing to comply with a release order and failing to show up in court.

May 26, he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and damaged her property. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Harassment, assault charges

Paul Belanger, 64, of Cornwall, was charged Aug. 24 with assault, two counts of criminal harassment and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm after he allegedly threatened to kill an individual known to him May 20. It is also alleged that Aug. 14, the man harassed two individuals known to him and additionally assaulted one of them and made death threats to the other. He has been released to appear in court Oct. 3.

Uttering threats

Maryse Belanger, 55, of Cornwall, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2024, and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Property obtained by crime

Sarah McKenzie, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested on Aug. 25, and charged with three counts of illegal use of a credit card and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. It is alleged on Aug. 18, the woman was in possession of a credit card that was obtained through the commission of an offence and made three separate transactions with it.