Postal Worker Selected as Provincial NDP Candidate for SDSG

Jeremy Rose has been officially nominated as the Ontario NDP candidate for Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry, and Akwesasne in the upcoming provincial election on February 27, 2025. Rose was officially selected during the SDSG Ontario NDP’s AGM and public nomination event, held virtually on February 2.

Born and raised in Cornwall, Rose is a dedicated advocate for workers’ rights, currently serving as Vice President of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) Local 522 and as an active member of the Cornwall District Labour Council. He hopes to unseat incumbent Nolan Quinn of the Ford Conservative government, citing concerns over housing, healthcare, and education as key issues facing the riding.

“I’m Cornwall-born, a person who’s worked many jobs to support my family,” said Rose. “One of my best work experiences was learning to be an automotive mechanic. I trained at St. Lawrence College and worked at a local shop to get my license. Through my most recent job with Canada Post, I found a passion for workers’ rights and got involved in my union local.”

Rose described 2024 as a difficult year, referencing a postal workers’ strike as a pivotal moment in his political journey. “After a month of effort, and in the moment that we had rights stripped away, I knew the governments we have no longer reflect the country I want to live in. I believe in the social justice the NDP proposes. So when I got the chance to add my voice to the conversation, I was all-in.”

His campaign prioritizes affordable housing, strengthening public healthcare, and restoring funding to education. “We need to restore rent controls and create policies that reduce social housing costs,” he said. “Seeing a doctor has never been harder, and the Conservative plan of a two-tier healthcare system that runs your credit card instead of your health card has many people worried. Education funding cuts have affected my own children—I will reverse the cuts and see education properly funded.”

Acknowledging that SDSG has traditionally been a Conservative stronghold, Rose believes voter engagement will be crucial. “Less than half of all eligible voters in SDSG cast their vote in the last election. It is the silence that we assume is a Conservative win that bothers me. I respect anyone who takes the time to vote, regardless if it’s for me or anyone else. But I believe, if I’ve done my job well, the people who find their voice this time will stand with me.”

With the campaign now underway, Rose will be meeting with residents to share his vision for a fairer, more affordable Ontario.